IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals coach Shane Bond draws comparison between Riyan Parag and Suryakumar Yadav

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) assistant and bowling coach, Shane Bond, has drawn comparisons between young talent Riyan Parag and seasoned Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav. Parag's unbeaten knock of 54 runs off 39 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI) earned him praise, as he secured the 'orange cap' in IPL 2024 after a stellar performance. Bond commended Parag's 'extreme talent' and noted his growth as a cricketer, likening him to Yadav.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Bond highlighted the team's focus on winning games, emphasizing the importance of collective effort over individual accolades. RR's disciplined bowling performance, led by Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal, restricted MI to 125/9, setting the stage for Parag's heroics in the run chase.

