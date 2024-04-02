Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals coach Shane Bond draws comparison between Riyan Parag and Suryakumar Yadav

    Rajasthan Royals' assistant coach Shane Bond lauds Riyan Parag's stellar performance, likening him to star batter Suryakumar Yadav in the IPL 2024.

    IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals coach Shane Bond draws comparison between Riyan Parag and Suryakumar Yadav osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 2, 2024, 4:34 PM IST

    Rajasthan Royals' (RR) assistant and bowling coach, Shane Bond, has drawn comparisons between young talent Riyan Parag and seasoned Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav. Parag's unbeaten knock of 54 runs off 39 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI) earned him praise, as he secured the 'orange cap' in IPL 2024 after a stellar performance. Bond commended Parag's 'extreme talent' and noted his growth as a cricketer, likening him to Yadav.

    Speaking at the post-match press conference, Bond highlighted the team's focus on winning games, emphasizing the importance of collective effort over individual accolades. RR's disciplined bowling performance, led by Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal, restricted MI to 125/9, setting the stage for Parag's heroics in the run chase.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Revised schedule announced for two fixtures played on 16th and 17th of April

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2024, 4:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2024: Revised schedule announced for two fixtures played on 16th and 17th of April osf

    IPL 2024: Revised schedule announced for two fixtures played on 16th and 17th of April

    Virat Kohli relives India's iconic 2011 World Cup triumph; dubs it as 'core memory' of career (WATCH) osf

    Virat Kohli relives India's iconic 2011 World Cup triumph; dubs it as 'core memory' of career (WATCH)

    Sacrifice will allow me to... All-rounder Ben Stokes opts out of England's T20 World Cup title defence snt

    'Sacrifice will allow me to...': All-rounder Ben Stokes opts out of England's T20 World Cup title defence

    IPL 2024, DC vs KKR Preview: Will Rishabh Pant & Co. deny Kolkata Knight Riders hat-trick of wins snt

    IPL 2024, DC vs KKR Preview: Will Rishabh Pant & Co. deny Kolkata Knight Riders a hat-trick of wins?

    IPL 2024: 'Will never give up, we'll keep fighting' - MI skipper Hardik Pandya to disgruntled fans; read post snt

    IPL 2024: 'Will never give up, we'll keep fighting' - MI skipper Hardik Pandya to disgruntled fans; read post

    Recent Stories

    Premalu: Naslen, Mamitha starrer all set for OTT release; Check rkn

    Premalu: Naslen, Mamitha starrer all set for OTT release; Check

    Love marijuana? You can now legally smoke, grow it in THIS country RKK

    Love marijuana? You can now legally smoke, grow it in THIS country

    YouTube now allows desktop users to download music offline; Here's how you can do it gcw

    YouTube now allows desktop users to download music offline; Here's how you can do it

    PM Modi's vision for peace: Watch ground report on Peace Agreements AJR

    PM Modi's vision for peace: Watch ground report on Peace Agreements

    IAF uses 5 helicopters to tests emergency landing strip on Jammu-Srinagar national highway (WATCH)

    IAF uses 5 helicopters to test emergency landing strip on Jammu-Srinagar national highway (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon