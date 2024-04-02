Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Revised schedule announced for two fixtures played on 16th and 17th of April

    The IPL 2024 season witnesses a shake-up in its schedule as Kolkata Knight Riders take on Rajasthan Royals a day earlier, while Gujarat Titans clash with Delhi Capitals on a revised date.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 2, 2024, 3:50 PM IST

    In a recent development, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season has seen a revision in its schedule with two highly anticipated fixtures undergoing rescheduling. The matches between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), as well as Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC), have been adjusted, promising fans an exciting alteration in the lineup of matches.

    The original fixture slated for Kolkata Knight Riders to face off against Rajasthan Royals on the 17th of April has now been brought forward to the 16th of April. This adjustment in the schedule promises an earlier showdown between the two powerhouses, igniting anticipation among cricket enthusiasts for an intense clash.

    Similarly, the fixture between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, initially set for the 16th of April, has been rescheduled to the 17th of April. This alteration promises a thrilling encounter between the two teams, setting the stage for an action-packed battle on the cricket field.

    The decision to revise the schedule for these two fixtures comes as a strategic move by the IPL governing body to optimize the tournament's calendar and accommodate various logistical considerations. Such adjustments ensure the smooth functioning of the league while maintaining the excitement and competitiveness that fans have come to expect from the IPL.

    With these revisions in place, fans can mark their calendars for the revamped dates and gear up to witness exhilarating cricketing action as the IPL 2024 season unfolds. As the teams prepare to take the field on the newly scheduled dates, anticipation mounts, promising fans a riveting spectacle filled with thrilling moments and memorable performances.

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2024, 4:07 PM IST
