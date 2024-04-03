Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Punjab Kings brace for tactical battle against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad

    As the IPL action heats up, Punjab Kings gear up to face Gujarat Titans in what promises to be a strategic showdown. With players nursing injuries and both teams fine-tuning their bowling tactics, the stage is set for an intense clash in Ahmedabad.

    Following Mayank Yadav's fiery pace, Punjab Kings' batters are gearing up to face a fresh challenge from Gujarat Titans' bowling unit, who are expected to employ a range of pace variations on the challenging Motera track in their upcoming IPL clash on Thursday.

    Having faced defeats in their last two away games, Punjab Kings are wary of losing further momentum, especially with limited turnaround time between matches. In contrast, Gujarat Titans are riding high on confidence after a convincing seven-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous outing.

    In their last match, Punjab Kings struggled against Mayank Yadav's express pace, highlighting their vulnerability against fast bowlers. However, they now anticipate a different scenario as veteran Mohit Sharma brings a repertoire of variations including knuckle balls, slow bouncers, and wide yorkers.

    The absence of Liam Livingstone, due to a hamstring niggle, could be a setback for Punjab, particularly during the death overs. Furthermore, they will have to contend with the accuracy of Rashid Khan and the cunning of Noor Ahmed in Titans' bowling attack.

    While Punjab's batting has shown promise, their bowling, especially in the death overs, remains a concern. Key players like Harshal Patel and Rahul Chahar have struggled with economy rates, compounding the team's worries.

    Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans have shown glimpses of their potential, particularly with their bowling unit executing plans effectively. Despite some inconsistencies in batting, they have demonstrated resilience in defending totals.

    With both teams eager for a crucial victory, the stage is set for an intriguing clash at the Motera Stadium.

