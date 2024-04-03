IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants' Shivam Mavi ruled out of the entire season due to rib injury

Lucknow Super Giants suffer a setback as Shivam Mavi, their key pacer, is ruled out of the IPL season due to an unresolved rib injury.

Shivam Mavi of Lucknow Super Giants has been sidelined from this season's IPL due to injury, unable to recover from a rib injury. The 25-year-old pacer, who last played in August 2023, missed the entire domestic season for Uttar Pradesh. Despite participating in Lucknow Super Giants' pre-season training, he was informed that he would not be part of this edition. Mavi sustained a rib stress fracture in August last year. The team expressed disappointment as Mavi was a crucial member of the squad for this season.

Having played six T20 Internationals for India, Mavi did not feature in any games for Gujarat Titans in 2023. Lucknow Super Giants acquired him for Rs 6.4 crore in the last auction to fill the gap left by Avesh Khan's departure to Rajasthan Royals. The franchise pledged continued support for Mavi's recovery process, wishing him a speedy return. Mavi, in turn, affirmed his determination to return stronger, emphasizing the importance of mental strength and rehabilitation focus.

