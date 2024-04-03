Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants' Shivam Mavi ruled out of the entire season due to rib injury

    Lucknow Super Giants suffer a setback as Shivam Mavi, their key pacer, is ruled out of the IPL season due to an unresolved rib injury.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 3, 2024, 3:29 PM IST

    Shivam Mavi of Lucknow Super Giants has been sidelined from this season's IPL due to injury, unable to recover from a rib injury. The 25-year-old pacer, who last played in August 2023, missed the entire domestic season for Uttar Pradesh. Despite participating in Lucknow Super Giants' pre-season training, he was informed that he would not be part of this edition. Mavi sustained a rib stress fracture in August last year. The team expressed disappointment as Mavi was a crucial member of the squad for this season.

    Having played six T20 Internationals for India, Mavi did not feature in any games for Gujarat Titans in 2023. Lucknow Super Giants acquired him for Rs 6.4 crore in the last auction to fill the gap left by Avesh Khan's departure to Rajasthan Royals. The franchise pledged continued support for Mavi's recovery process, wishing him a speedy return. Mavi, in turn, affirmed his determination to return stronger, emphasizing the importance of mental strength and rehabilitation focus.

    "The talented right-arm fast bowler joined us after the auction in December and has been part of the camp from pre-season. He has been a key part of the squad for the season, hence we as well as Shivam are disappointed that his season has come to an end so soon," the press release from LSG stated.

    Mavi, on his part, vowed to come back stronger.

    "I thought I will play matches and do well for my team but unfortunately I have to go because of injury.

    "A player needs to be mentally strong and also know what are the areas one needs to focus on during rehabilitation. We have a good team here," he said in a video posted on LSG's official 'X' handle.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2024, 3:31 PM IST
