IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' David, Pollard fined for providing illegal assistance to Suryakumar against PBKS

    Mumbai Indians star Tim David along with the team's batting coach, Kieron Pollard, have each been fined 20 percent of their match fees for violating the IPL's Code of Conduct during their match against the Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on April 18.

    First Published Apr 20, 2024, 1:53 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians star Tim David along with the team's batting coach, Kieron Pollard, have each been fined 20 percent of their match fees for violating the IPL's Code of Conduct during their match against the Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on April 18.

    The fine came as a response to a widely circulated video from the match, which ignited controversy. In the footage, members of the Mumbai Indians' squad and support staff in the dugout, champions of the IPL five times over, were allegedly seen providing unauthorized assistance to batter Suryakumar Yadav in requesting a review.

    "David and Pollard committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. David and Pollard were each fined 20 percent of their respective match fees," an IPL release said on Saturday.

    "Both admitted to the offence and accepted the match referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the match referee's decision is final and binding," the statement added.

    During the 15th over of the Mumbai Indians' innings, a delivery from Arshdeep Singh veered full and drifted considerably outside the off-stump, closely skirting the line. Suryakumar, then batting at 67 runs off 47 deliveries, attempted to reach for it, but the on-field umpire ruled it a legal delivery.

    However, television cameras captured MI head coach Mark Boucher gesturing to Suryakumar that the ball was a wide. Subsequently, both Tim David and Kieron Pollard were observed encouraging the right-handed batsman to request a review, a breach of the rules.

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2024, 1:53 PM IST
