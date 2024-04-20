Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir's animated chat ahead of KKR vs RCB breaks internet (WATCH)

    In the tranquil setting of the historic Eden Gardens, amidst anticipation for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match, KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir and RCB's batting star Virat Kohli were engaged in a lively conversation on Saturday.

    In the tranquil setting of the historic Eden Gardens, amidst anticipation for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match, KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir and RCB's batting star Virat Kohli were engaged in a lively conversation on Saturday. The two teams are scheduled to play on Sunday, with the match set to be played at 3:30 PM IST.

    "Jhappi laga liya. Masala khatam. Things we love to see on a cricket field," wrote KKR in a post on X along with video of Kohli and Gambhir chatting ahead of the game.

    Following a tense encounter in the previous IPL season, Kohli and Gambhir put aside their differences this year, opting for reconciliation. Their embrace and shared smiles after the RCB-KKR clash in Bengaluru reflected their newfound harmony.

    Later, Kohli confessed that his newfound cool and composed demeanor has left fans yearning for the fiery on-field 'masala' they once associated with the two-time World Cup-winning Indian star.

    Also read: IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' David, Pollard fined for providing illegal assistance to Suryakumar against PBKS

    Their dialogue, resonating throughout the revered stadium, held both fans and players spellbound, transcending the boundaries of mere competition. As the sun dipped below the horizon of the historic ground, their interaction left an enduring impression, symbolizing the essence of cricket and the bonds it forges among its participants.

    Amidst this, Kohli stands as the leading run-scorer in the 17th edition of the cricketing extravaganza, amassing 361 runs in 7 games. With a couple of half-centuries and a century already to his name, the 35-year-old boasts an impressive average exceeding 72.20.

    However, despite Kohli's stellar performances, RCB finds themselves in a familiar predicament, languishing at the bottom of the table with six defeats and only a solitary win in their 7 matches thus far.

