IPL 2024: Malinga shines in MI's target-hitting drill, shows Arjun Tendulkar, others how to hit stumps (WATCH)

The mood within the Mumbai Indians camp has notably shifted following their win over Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL 2024, with a renewed sense of vigor evident in their training sessions.

In the midst of a lackluster start to their IPL 2024 season, the Mumbai Indians found a much-needed spark of hope in their recent triumph over the Delhi Capitals. While their journey thus far had been fraught with challenges, a resounding victory at the Wankhede Stadium served as a beacon of optimism for the five-time IPL champions.

The mood within the Mumbai Indians camp has notably shifted following their win, with a renewed sense of vigor evident in their training sessions. A recent video shared by Mumbai Indians on their X platform showcased a target-hitting drill for bowlers, revealing an unexpected star in their midst.

Amidst the struggles of Arjun Tendulkar and other bowlers to hit the mark, it was the legendary Sri Lankan pacer and Mumbai Indians' bowling coach, Lasith Malinga, who stole the show. Despite having retired from professional cricket, Malinga showcased his enduring skill and precision by effortlessly hitting the target, reaffirming his status as one of the greatest bowlers in the history of the league.

Malinga's remarkable display in the training session has left fans in awe, serving as a reminder of his illustrious career spanning nine seasons. Throughout his tenure, Malinga has etched his name in the annals of IPL history, claiming an impressive tally of 170 wickets in 122 matches. His enduring legacy and unwavering talent continue to inspire cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

For the Mumbai Indians, the win against Delhi Capitals not only marked a turning point in their IPL 2024 campaign but also propelled them to a significant milestone. With this victory, they became the first team to register 150 wins in T20 cricket, further cementing their reputation as a force to be reckoned with in the format.

Despite their initial struggles, Mumbai Indians have demonstrated resilience and determination, laying the groundwork for a potential resurgence in the remainder of the season. As they prepare to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday in their upcoming fixture at the Wankhede Stadium, the team will undoubtedly draw strength from their recent successes and the unwavering support of their loyal fanbase.