IPL 2024: Mohammad Nabi's son emulates MS Dhoni's iconic helicopter shot in heartwarming video (WATCH)

Afghanistan legend Mohammad Nabi's son showcased his skills by emulating the iconic helicopter shot, famously associated with former Indian skipper and CSK legend MS Dhoni.

In a heartwarming off-field moment during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, cricket fans were treated to a delightful display of talent as legendary Afghanistan cricketer Mohammad Nabi's son showcased his skills by emulating the iconic helicopter shot, famously associated with former Indian captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend MS Dhoni.

The heartening incident unfolded in a video shared on Mumbai Indians' X platform, where the young talent effortlessly executed the shot with finesse, drawing admiration from his father, Mohammad Nabi, and spectators across social media platforms.

Also read: IPL 2024, MI vs RCB Preview: Struggling RCB face faltering MI in showdown; key players, challenges & more

The video captured the sheer joy and pride on Nabi's face as he watched his son replicate the signature shot that has become synonymous with Dhoni's illustrious career. With a smooth bat swing and impeccable timing, Nabi's son left onlookers in awe of his natural talent and promising potential.

Mohammad Nabi, a seasoned all-rounder and a stalwart of Afghanistan cricket, has graced the Indian Premier League (IPL) for six seasons. Throughout his IPL journey, Nabi has showcased his prowess with both bat and ball, contributing significantly to his team's success. He has taken 13 wickets in 19 matches and scored 180 runs in the IPL.

Despite featuring in just one match this season for the Mumbai Indians, Nabi's presence on the field adds depth and experience to the team's roster. While his on-field contributions are commendable, it is heartening to witness the camaraderie and support shared between father and son, transcending the boundaries of sport.

As the video continues to circulate on social media platforms, it serves as a reminder of the joy and inspiration that cricket brings to fans worldwide. Nabi's son's emulation of Dhoni's iconic shot not only showcases his talent but also highlights the enduring legacy of cricketing legends like MS Dhoni, whose influence transcends generations.