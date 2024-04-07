Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Junaid Khan mocks Virat Kohli's 67-ball century in the loss against Rajasthan Royals

    In a dramatic twist during an IPL clash between RCB and RR, Virat Kohli's century became a lightning rod for controversy as former Pakistan pacer Junaid Khan criticised it as the slowest in IPL history. 

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 7, 2024, 2:21 PM IST

    Amidst the intense clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) during the IPL 2024 season, cricket enthusiasts were treated to a blend of admiration and controversy. At the center of attention stood none other than the cricketing virtuoso, Virat Kohli, whose bat orchestrated a symphony of shots, sparking both awe and debate. With the stadium echoing the cheers of the crowd, Kohli showcased his mastery, wielding his bat with finesse and precision, etching his name deeper into cricket's annals. His century, scored in 67 balls, marked a significant milestone yet faced scrutiny.

    Former Pakistan pacer Junaid Khan seized the moment to deliver a stinging remark, deriding Kohli's century as the "slowest 100 in the history of IPL" in a social media post that sent shockwaves through the cricketing world. This not only sparked heated discussions but also revived memories of the longstanding rivalry between the two cricketing nations.

    Despite the criticism, Kohli displayed remarkable resilience on the field. His unbeaten knock of 113 runs, adorned with 12 fours and 4 sixes, demonstrated his unwavering dedication to the sport. However, his stellar performance failed to turn the tide for RCB as they faced defeat against Rajasthan Royals.

    Also Read: IPL 2024, LSG vs GT Preview: Pacer Mayank Yadav in focus as Lucknow Super Giants eye 3rd consecutive win

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2024, 2:26 PM IST
