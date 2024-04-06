IPL 2024, LSG vs GT Preview: Pacer Mayank Yadav in focus as Lucknow Super Giants eye 3rd consecutive win

Mayank Yadav, the emerging pace sensation, will be under close scrutiny following his stellar performances as Lucknow Super Giants aim for a third consecutive victory when they clash with the inconsistent Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 in Lucknow on Sunday.

Yadav's remarkable display of raw pace and precise control has garnered widespread attention in the ongoing IPL, earning him consecutive player-of-the-match accolades.

In his debut encounter against Punjab Kings, the 21-year-old delivered impressive figures of 3/27, leaving England batsman Jonny Bairstow awestruck with his blistering pace.

Continuing his impressive streak, Yadav backed up his debut performance with figures of 3/14 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. His thunderous delivery at 151kmph left Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell stunned before he swiftly dismissed his teammate Cameron Green.

The cricketing community is now engaged in debates over whether Yadav should be fast-tracked into the Indian team, given his spectacular performances. However, it's important to note that basing such decisions solely on two games might be premature. Yadav's consistency will be the key factor under scrutiny by the national selectors in determining his potential place in the Indian squad.

At the forefront of batting prowess, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) flaunt a formidable opening duo in Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul. While the South African has regained prime form after a rare off day in the team's opener, the skipper, Rahul, needs to step up as he's been struggling to convert starts into substantial scores.

Nicholas Pooran emerges as LSG's reliable finisher, while Krunal Pandya showcased his utility in the previous game. However, the inconsistent form of Devdutt Padikkal and Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis remains a significant worry for the Lucknow outfit.

In the bowling department, Mayank Yadav requires more support from the likes of Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan, Marcus Stoinis, and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

Currently occupying the fourth position with two wins out of three games, LSG aim to maintain an unblemished record at home and capitalize on familiar conditions to secure their third successive victory this season.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans (GT) have experienced a mixed campaign under their new captain, Shubman Gill, securing two victories but also enduring two defeats, which positions them in the seventh spot on the points table.

Gill, who recently notched an unbeaten 89 off 48 balls, regained his batting form in the previous fixture and will be eager to maintain his momentum.

B Sai Sudharsan has displayed promising form but is yet to convert it into a substantial score. However, the contributions of Wriddhiman Saha and Vijay Shankar are imperative for GT's success.

While Mohit Sharma has been a standout performer for GT, additional support is needed from players such as Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Rashid Khan, and Noor Ahmad to bolster their bowling attack.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Robin Minz, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Mandhar, B Sai Sudarshan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Shshant Mishra, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma and Manav Suthar.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Mohd Arshad Khan.

Match starts at 7.30 PM IST.