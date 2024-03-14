Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: 'Got it..?' Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar hints at renaming RCB to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) hints at renaming to Bengaluru with teasers featuring Rishabh Shetty and Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar. Kannadiga fans rejoice, hoping for an IPL victory after 16 years. Name change expected on March 19 at RCB unbox event ahead of IPL kickstart on March 22.

    IPL 2024: 'Got it..?' Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar hints at renaming RCB to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (WATCH)
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 14, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has rolled out another teaser hinting at the team's name change, from Bangalore to Bengaluru. They had released a first teaser featuring Actor Rishabh Shetty, where he orders a person to take away the cow named Bangalore, hinting at the potential name change.

    Today (March 14) morning, the RCB tweets have rolled out another teaser featuring Ashwinin Puneeth Rajkumar, wife of renowned actor late Puneeth Rajkumar, where she looks at Puneeth Rajkumar’s old picture holding an RCB flag inside Chinnaswamy stadium. 

    IPL 2024: Teaser featuring Rishabh Shetty hints RCB may be renamed as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (WATCH)

    In the video, featuring a photo of Dr. Rakumar and an idol of Puneeth Rajkumar, Ashwini looks at the poster smiles at the camera, and erases the name Bangalore from the name Royal Challengers Bangalore. This has been a longstanding wish of Kannadiga fans worldwide to change the name from Bangalore to Bengaluru. 

    The name Bengaluru is from Kannada slang and the Kannadiga fans have been urging the RCB Management to change it for many years. As the teasers have rolled out, millions of fans have taken their happiness to Platform X, and have expressed that at least this year, RCB might be able to win a cup, after a hunger of over 16 years of IPL.  The IPL is set to kickstart with the high-voltage match between RCB and CSK on March 22 in Chennai. Meanwhile, the name change of the RCB to Bengaluru is likely to happen on March 19, at the RCB unbox event.

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2024, 10:47 AM IST
