IPL 2024: Teaser featuring Rishabh Shetty hints RCB may be renamed as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (WATCH)

As the anticipation for the 2024 Indian Premier League T20 cricket tournament builds up, fans are abuzz with excitement over a potential change in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise. With the tournament set to kick off on March 22, all eyes are on the clash between RCB and Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk ground in Chennai. The franchise recently released a teaser for the RCB Unbox event featuring Rishabh Shetty, which has sparked speculation and excitement among fans.

In the teaser, Shetty is seen contemplating three cows, labelled "Royal," "Challengers," and "Bangalore" respectively. After hesitating between the first two, he decisively moves towards the third corner, stating, "Take this away” However, before the opening match, an intriguing event called RCB Unbox is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on March 19. The RCB franchise has dropped hints that a long-standing demand for Kannadigas might finally be addressed.



Despite RCB's inability to clinch the cup in the last 16 years, the fervour and support from fans remain undiminished. Nonetheless, there has been persistent chatter about Kannada being overlooked within the RCB team. This cryptic message has sent ripples of excitement across social media platforms, with netizens speculating about a potential renaming of the franchise to "Royal Challengers Bengaluru." This move, if confirmed, would address a longstanding demand from Kannada-speaking fans.

Sandalwood director Simple Suni has expressed their joy over the teaser, tweeting, "The long-standing hunger for IPL cup might end this year.. So this time the cup is ours." Even the Bengaluru Bulls Kabaddi franchise has shown its support by liking the RCB trailer.