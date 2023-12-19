IPL 2024 Auction: Rishabh Pant 'excited' to be part of Delhi Capitals' auction process in Dubai (WATCH)

Rishabh Pant has remained on the sidelines for a year following a serious car accident, with expectations of his return to the playing field in IPL 2024. While there's speculation of him assuming the role of Delhi Capitals' captain, it's not certain whether he will continue as the team's wicketkeeper.

Rishabh Pant is set to make his initial return to the cricket field by participating in the IPL auction for Delhi Capitals on Tuesday in Dubai. Having been sidelined for a year due to a serious car accident, Pant anticipates a comeback in IPL 2024, potentially as the team's captain, although not necessarily in the role of their wicketkeeper. Reflecting on his recovery journey, Pant expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support he has received and looks forward to resuming playing in the coming months.

"You know, as a kid, I used to think one day I might be able to sit on the table, somehow to help a team or something like that," Pant said in a video posted on social media by the IPL handle.

"I never thought that I will make it happen but somehow things are in place and I'm able to do it, and [I am] lucky to be able to do it. I think, hopefully, it will be an amazing experience because this is something new [for me]. Lots of love for the fans and hope we get whatever we want from the auction, I guess," he added.

"Nervousness is definitely one point I've to work on because whenever you do something exciting or new, the nervousness is always there. Yes, this is my first time but I want to grow as an individual and learn whatever I can from it. [It's] really exciting because I don't know many people have done it or not, but I would love to be part of it - something exciting, something new."

Following his car crash, Pant underwent knee ligament surgery. Reflecting on his recovery journey, he emphasized feeling "lucky to be alive" and acknowledged the numerous challenges he had to overcome during the rehabilitation process.

"The kind of accident I had, [I'm] lucky to be alive," he said. "I think it was very challenging, especially the first part I would say more from a physical point of view because in the starting there was a lot of pain to be endured. But just looking at the journey till now, I think it's been going really well from a recovery point of view. I felt like I couldn't face people and all, and I felt like I had to do something which gives me confidence."

"I think [I'm] much better [compared to] what I was doing a few months ago," he said in a video posted by Capitals on Instagram. "Still on recovery to 100%, but hopefully in a few months' time I'll be able to do that. It's been really amazing because whenever we are playing, we feel no one loves us because there is always pressure and so many things. Yes, it's a hard time but I came to know people love us, respect us and the kind of appreciation and concern people have shown over a period of time because of my injury," Pant added.

He further stated, "It was heartfelt - crazy for me - because it means a lot as an individual when you're going through a very rough time. It's not only physical [recovery], it's mentally also and if your supporters and the people support you and love you, it means a lot, and it really helps in recovery."