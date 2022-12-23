IPL 2023 Auction: Brian Lara explains what 'great asset' Harry Brook will bring to SunRisers Hyderabad's table

22-year-old England batter Harry Brook was on Friday sold for Rs 13.25 crore to SunRisers Hyderabad at the IPL 2023 Auction in Kochi, sparking massive excitement among fans of the Orange Army.

With an asking price of Rs. 1.5 crore, Brook has become well-known for his astounding stroke play during his brief but a promising international career.

In the most recent Test series against Pakistan, Brook quickly rose to the top run-scorer position, amassing 468 runs at an average of 93.60, including three centuries, one half-century, and the maximum score of 153. He was also handed the "Man of the Series" award for his outstanding performance in the longer format.

For his outstanding performance in the seven-match T20I series against the Asian heavyweights that took place in September and October as part of the tour, Brook was also handed the "Man of the Series" title. He accumulated 238 runs in seven innings at an average of 79.33, including one half-century and the highest score of 81*.

West Indian great and SunRisers Hyderabad head coach Brian Lara lauded Brook after the franchise purchased the Englishman at the IPL 2023 Auction. Calling him a 'great asset', Lara explained where the batter would add value.

"In the absence of Nicholas Pooran, we were looking for someone who could finish games batting at 5 and 6. Harry Brook's exploits around the world have shown he has the capability. It will take time for him to come into the groove. However, the expectations are high and he is a great choice," Lara said.

"Brook has played in Asian conditions, in the PSL as well. That kind of experience is going to serve him well in India. Although he has not played in the IPL before, he comes from a strong environment - playing under Brendon McCullum and winning the T20 World Cup. He is getting accustomed to winning, and is a great asset," the SRH head coach added.

SunRisers Hyderabad appointed Lara as their head coach in September 2022 after parting ways with Tom Moody. In IPL 2022, the West Indian legend played the role of the franchise's strategic advisor and batting consultant. This will be Lara's first stint as the head coach of a T20 team.

