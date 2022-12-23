IPL 2023 Auction LIVE: List of players getting unsold

The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) might still be around five months away. However, preparations for it are already underway, and the first giant step towards the 16th season of it is happening with the Mini-Auction, occurring at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi on Friday. The ten participating teams already have half their sides ready, having retained their chosen players, while the rest were a couple of months back. While this Mini-Auction does not contain many big names, it still has some, particularly in the form of overseas cricketers, besides having some talented uncapped players. On the same note, we present all the live updates regarding the auction here and the complete list of the players who have unfortunately remained unsold.

IPL 2023 (Squad size/salary cap/slots available) Teams Players Overseas players Money spent (₹) Salary cap available (₹) Slots available Overseas slots CSK 18 6 74.55 20.45 7 2 DC 20 6 75.55 19.45 5 2 GT 18 5 75.75 19.25 7 3 KKR 14 5 87.95 7.05 11 3 LSG 15 4 71.65 23.35 10 4 MI 16 5 74.45 20.55 9 3 PBKS 16 5 62.8 32.2 9 3 RCB 18 6 86.25 8.75 7 2 RR 16 4 81.8 13.2 9 4 SRH 12 4 52.75 42.25 13 4 Total 163 50 743.5 206.5 87 30

ALSO READ: IPL 2023 Auction - Date, time, venue, where to watch, players list, base price, available slots, purse left