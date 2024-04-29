PCB confirms Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi as Champions Trophy venues amidst India's participation doubts

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finalised Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi as the venues for the upcoming Champions Trophy tournament. Despite speculation surrounding India's participation and a potential 'hybrid model,' PCB remains resolute in hosting the tournament solely within Pakistan.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced the decision during a press conference in Lahore, emphasizing the board's commitment to hosting a successful event. The ICC's security team has conducted inspections, and the PCB will share plans for stadium upgrades to ensure top-notch arrangements.

While acknowledging the substandard conditions of the proposed venues for international cricket, Naqvi highlighted the need for significant improvements. Plans include soliciting bids from international companies for stadium upgrades, with a tight timeline for completion ahead of the tournament. Despite challenges, Naqvi expressed confidence in meeting the requirements and delivering a memorable tournament experience.

