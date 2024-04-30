Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Over 50 cases of jaundice reported in Ernakulam's Vengoor panchayat amid rising temperatures

    The Vengoor panchayat in Ernakulam district is grappling with a jaundice outbreak, with 51 reported cases so far. Residents sought treatment in various hospitals, attributing the spread to the delayed cleaning of drinking water reservoirs. 
     

    Ernakulam: An alarming spread of jaundice in Vengoor panchayat, Ernakulam district, has prompted the health department's attention, with 51 reported cases. The panchayat has called an emergency review meeting in response.

    Numerous residents of Vengoor are battling jaundice, seeking treatment in private hospitals across Perumbavoor, Ernakulam, and Kottayam Medical College Hospital. Locals assert that the number of patients exceeds the health department's estimates. The outbreak was initially confirmed on April 17 and has since escalated. Residents attribute the spread to the delayed cleaning of the water reservoir used for drinking purposes.

    Residents express grievances not only towards the panchayat and water authorities but also criticize the health department for inadequate warnings and awareness efforts amid the disease spread. Despite concerns, the panchayat president reassures the public of no cause for alarm, emphasizing the forthcoming discussion of additional measures in the review meeting.

    Earlier, Kozhikode had reported outbreaks of diseases such as dengue fever and jaundice. The severity of the fever outbreak in Kozhikode is evident as around 8,500 individuals have sought treatment for fever in government hospitals within the district in just two weeks. This high number of cases highlights the widespread nature of the fever and underscores the need for effective measures to address the situation.

    The situation in Kozhikode is concerning, with an average of more than 250 people seeking treatment for fever at government hospitals daily. Additionally, there has been a noticeable rise in the number of individuals visiting private hospitals for similar reasons. Last Wednesday saw a particularly high influx of patients, with 821 people seeking treatment for fever at hospitals on that day alone. 

