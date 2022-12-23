Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023 Auction LIVE Updates: 10 teams, 405 players - who will get the highest bid?

    IPL 2023 Auction is being held in Kochi on Friday. While you can catch all the live updates here, we also provide you with the list of all the sold players in this mini-auction.

    IPL 2023 Auction LIVE: List of players getting sold, players-list-base-price-available-slots-purse-left-csk-rcb-mi-kkr-gt-srh-lsg-rr-dc-pbks-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Dec 23, 2022, 2:00 PM IST

    The preparations for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) are already underway, while the first significant step towards the 16th season of the same goes ahead with the Mini-Auction, taking place at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi on Friday. All the ten participating franchises have already half of their sides prepared, having retained their preferred players and releasing the rest a couple of months back. While this Mini-Auction might not contain a lot of big names, it still does some, especially in the form of overseas cricketers. In the same light, we present all the live updates regarding the auction here and the complete list of the players sold.

    IPL 2023 (Squad size/salary cap/slots available)
    Teams Players Overseas players Money spent (₹) Salary cap available (₹) Slots available Overseas slots
    CSK 18 6 74.55 20.45 7 2
    DC 20 6 75.55 19.45 5 2
    GT 18 5 75.75 19.25 7 3
    KKR 14 5 87.95 7.05 11 3
    LSG 15 4 71.65 23.35 10 4
    MI 16 5 74.45 20.55 9 3
    PBKS 16 5 62.8 32.2 9 3
    RCB 18 6 86.25 8.75 7 2
    RR 16 4 81.8 13.2 9 4
    SRH 12 4 52.75 42.25 13 4
    Total 163 50 743.5 206.5 87 30

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 Auction - Date, time, venue, where to watch, players list, base price, available slots, purse left

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2022, 2:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023 Auction LIVE: List of players getting unsold, players-list-base-price-available-slots-purse-left-csk-rcb-mi-kkr-gt-srh-lsg-rr-dc-pbks-ayh

    IPL 2023 Auction LIVE: List of players getting unsold

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd Test: Visualised my 1st Test wicket more than 1000 times - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: 'Visualised my 1st Test wicket more than 1,000 times' - Jaydev Unadkat

    Bangladesh vs India 2022-23, 2nd Test Mirpur Umesh Yadav states Kuldeep's exclusion is 'management's call' snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: Umesh Yadav states Kuldeep's exclusion is 'management's call'

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: Umesh, Ashwin put India in driver's seat on Day 1; bowl out hosts for 227 snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: Umesh, Ashwin put India in driver's seat on Day 1; bowl out hosts for 227

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd Test: Dropping a Man of the Match, that is unbelievable - Sunil Gavaskar stunned by Kuldeep Yadav axe-ayh

    BAN vs IND, 2nd Test: 'Dropping a Man of the Match, that is unbelievable' - Gavaskar stunned by Kuldeep axe

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023 Auction LIVE: List of players getting unsold, players-list-base-price-available-slots-purse-left-csk-rcb-mi-kkr-gt-srh-lsg-rr-dc-pbks-ayh

    IPL 2023 Auction LIVE: List of players getting unsold

    CLAT 2023: Result of UG, PG courses declared; know steps to download scorecard - adt

    CLAT 2023: Result of UG, PG courses declared; know steps to download scorecard

    Indian High Commission hands over 125 SUVs to Sri Lanka police; check details - adt

    Indian High Commission hands over 125 SUVs to Sri Lanka police; check details

    COVID scare in India: How to book slot for booster shot via CoWin gcw

    COVID scare in India: How to book slot for booster shot via CoWin?

    Winter Session of Parliament ends sine die amid sparring between Centre, Opposition AJR

    Winter Session of Parliament ends sine die amid sparring between Centre, Opposition

    Recent Videos

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon