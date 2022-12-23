IPL 2023 Auction LIVE Updates: 10 teams, 405 players - who will get the highest bid?

IPL 2023 Auction is being held in Kochi on Friday. While you can catch all the live updates here, we also provide you with the list of all the sold players in this mini-auction.

The preparations for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) are already underway, while the first significant step towards the 16th season of the same goes ahead with the Mini-Auction, taking place at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi on Friday. All the ten participating franchises have already half of their sides prepared, having retained their preferred players and releasing the rest a couple of months back. While this Mini-Auction might not contain a lot of big names, it still does some, especially in the form of overseas cricketers. In the same light, we present all the live updates regarding the auction here and the complete list of the players sold.

IPL 2023 (Squad size/salary cap/slots available) Teams Players Overseas players Money spent (₹) Salary cap available (₹) Slots available Overseas slots CSK 18 6 74.55 20.45 7 2 DC 20 6 75.55 19.45 5 2 GT 18 5 75.75 19.25 7 3 KKR 14 5 87.95 7.05 11 3 LSG 15 4 71.65 23.35 10 4 MI 16 5 74.45 20.55 9 3 PBKS 16 5 62.8 32.2 9 3 RCB 18 6 86.25 8.75 7 2 RR 16 4 81.8 13.2 9 4 SRH 12 4 52.75 42.25 13 4 Total 163 50 743.5 206.5 87 30

