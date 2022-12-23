IPL 2023 Auction: Ben Stokes' unique 'yellow' message after reuniting with MS Dhoni in CSK leaves fans stoked

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bought England icon, Ben Stokes for Rs 16.25 crore at the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday, sparking massive excitement among fans of the franchise who await his reunion with legendary MS Dhoni.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) purchased England all-rounder Ben Stokes for Rs 16.25 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Auction in Kochi on Friday, sparking massive excitement among fans of the franchise.

In high-pressure circumstances, Stokes is renowned for maintaining his composure. He has produced two magnificent knocks that have helped England win World Cup titles in both the 50-over and 20-over formats.

Also read: IPL 2023 Auction: Meme fest after Sam Curran becomes most expensive player as Punjab Kings shells Rs 18.50 cr

CSK fans anticipate Stokes to take over the reins from the legendary MS Dhoni once the 'Thalaivar' decides to hang his boots up from the cash-rich T20 tournament. Stokes and Dhoni played together in the now-scrapped Pune Supergiants, and CSK fans are awaiting the mouth-watering reunion between the two icons of the sport.

"Ben Stokes to CSK for Rs.16.25cr - he could be the right investment as a future captain once MS Dhoni is done with it," said one cricket enthusiast on Twitter.

Also read: IPL 2023 Auction: Who is Harry Brook, England's rising star sold for Rs 13.25 crore to SunRisers Hyderabad?

Another added, "MS Dhoni and Ben Stokes together in CSK. 2 T20 World Cups and 2 ODI World Cups between them. What a duo."

Meanwhile, Ben Stokes took to social media to announce his arrival at Chennai Super Kings by posting a plain yellow background in his story. CSK are popularly known as Yellow Brigade, and it appears the Englishman is set to make an impact when he plays at the IPL 2023.

ALSO READ: IPL 2023 Auction LIVE: Full list of players SOLD

Here's a look at how CSK fans reacted to Ben Stokes' purchase: