IPL 2022: DC's Kuldeep Yadav hailed for stellar show against former team KKR

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who spent seven years with the Kolkata Knight Riders, returned to haunt the Shreyas Iyer-led side as his four-wicket haul helped Delhi Capitals register a dominant 44-run win over the IPL 2022 table-toppers at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Earlier today, Delhi got off to an excellent start after having been put to bat by KKR, with both openers Prithvi Shaw (51) and David Warner (61) smashing half-centuries to set the stage for a huge total. Once Shaw was dismissed, captain Rishabh Pant kept up the scoring rate and took the side to 148 in the 13th over.

Kolkata, however, made a bit of a comeback after picking up four wickets for 18 runs, including the dangerous Warner. However, an explosive 49-run partnership off 20 balls betweenAxar Patel and Shardul Thakur pushed Delhi to a formidable 215 off their 20 overs.

In response, KKR lost both their openers within the power play, but the ship was steadied by captain Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana. With plenty of explosive hitters in their line-up, including Andre Russell, Kolkata was still in with a chance while the partnership was in place.

However, Nitish Rana falling to part-timer Lalit Yadav opened the floodgates, and then the innings was taken over by former KKR bowler Kuldeep Yadav. The spinner dismissed the set Shreyas Iyer, previous game's hero Pat Cummins and the dangerous Sunil Narine. Yadav, who clinched his 50th IPL wicket in this game, was ably supported by the returning Khalil Ahmed, who ended up with 3 for 25.

Following this splendid show with the ball, Delhi Capital fans, former players and cricket pundits lauded Kuldeep Yadav's efforts. Here's a look at the reactions:

Despite losing, the Shreyas Iyer-led side remains on the top of the table but has played more games than anyone else. KKR next play Hyderabad on Friday, while Delhi will look to continue their newfound winning form against Royal Challengers on Saturday.