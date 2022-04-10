IPL 2022: Meme fest explodes after KKR's Rahane gets '3 lives in 3 balls' against DC

DC is currently at the seventh spot in the IPL points table with two points from three games. On the other hand, KKR is at the top of the table with six points from four games.

A cat has nine lives, and Ajinkya Rahane has three lives!

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer walked out in front of a packed Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai to lead the 216-run chase against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash on Sunday.

While KKR fans expected the run-chase to begin with a bang, they were left stunned when Rahane survived the first three deliveries of the first over.

In the first ball of the chase, DC bowler Mustafizur speared in on a length from over the stumps. Rahane was a tad late in getting his bat down, and the ball went off the front pad to the wicketkeeper. The DC players appealed and got the decision their way, but there was no bat at all. Rishabh Pant asked Umpire Madangopal to check for the lbw as per the protocol, and the impact is well outside off.

In the next delivery, Rahane was given out lbw again, and he asked for a review again. The KKR opening batter survives again as there was a thick inside edge.

Mustafizur's third delivery to Rahane was full and well outside off, which the batter goes fishing for. It was only once the remaining three balls were delivered that did audience at home was shown that Rahane had got an edge on the third ball going for the drive away from the body, but nobody appealed.

Eventually, Rahane got caught by Shardul Thakur, who ran all the way back from mid-on towards the ropes, to a Khaleel Ahmed delivery for 8 off 14 balls.

Netizens took to Twitter and sparked a hilarious meme fest after this eventful over. Here's a look at some of the memes on the micro-blogging site:

Earlier today, half-centuries from Prithvi Shaw and David Warner helped Delhi Capitals post 215/5 against the Shreyas Iyer-led side.

DC is currently at the seventh spot in the IPL points table with two points from three games. On the other hand, KKR is at the top of the table with six points from four games.