IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Lucknow Super Giants will face off against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022 on Saturday. With KKR in desperate need of a win, here are the hottest Fantasy XI picks, along with the preview, prediction and more.

    Ayush Gupta
    Pune, First Published May 7, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Match 53 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will witness a top clash between new side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). It will happen at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday. As KKR desperately needs a win to stay alive for playoffs contention, we present the hottest Fantasy XI picks, along with the preview, prediction and more.

    Current form
    LSG is placed second on the IPL 2022 points table, winning seven off ten and losing three, while it won its last game against Delhi Capitals (DC) by six runs. As for KKR, it is ranked eighth, winning four off ten and losing six, while it won its previous tie against former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets.

    Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch
    LSG's bowling is strong and lethal. Although his batting has been somewhat inconsistent, it cannot be considered weak. KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Quinton de Kock, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan are looking to make an impact.

    As for KKR, it remains balanced and is somewhat strong in its bowling. Yet, with all-round options aplenty, it is certainly a dangerous side. Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Aaron Finch, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Mohammad Nabi, Sam Billings, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, and Pat Cummins will look to rule.

    Injury concerns, weather and pitch report
    No team is struggling with injuries ahead of its maiden meeting. The weather in Pune will be searing, with an expected temperature of around 24-39 degrees, while the humidity will be about 31%. The pitch tends to have something for both batters and bowlers, although it is somewhat on the slower side. Also, an evening game would prompt the toss-winning side to bowl first, citing the possible dew factor.

    Probable XI
    LSG:     KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmanta Chamira, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan and Ravi Bishnoi.
    KKR: Shreyas Iyer (c), Baba Inderjit (wk), Aaron Finch, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi and Tim Southee.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Hooda, Shreyas, Rana - Shreays will rule at number three, while Hooda and Rana will be heavily impactful in the middle order.
    Wicketkeepers: De Kock, Rahul (c) - Both have been explosive as openers and are no-brainers here, while Rahul's current form makes him the skipper.
    All-rounders: Russell (vc), Holder, Krunal - Russell is a must-have for his ability to impact all-round, while Holder and Krunal are nailing it with their pace and spin, respectively. Russell's dependability makes him Rahul's deputy.
    Bowlers: Umesh, Avesh, Mavi - In an all-round pace attack, the trio is sure to be deadly and rattling any batting order.

    Match details
    Date and day:     May 7, 2022 (Saturday)
    Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: LSG wins due to a better team and form

    Last Updated May 7, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
