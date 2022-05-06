IPL 2022: KKR's Pat Cummins is bowled over by this 'delicious' Mumbai delicacy

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders' pacer Pat Cummins took to social media to inquire about local Mumbai delicacies, and eventually found his favourite.

    Australia Test skipper and Kolkata Knight Riders star Pat Cummins, who is currently in Mumbai for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, on Thursday took to Twitter to ask his followers for recommendations for the best dinner dish in the city.

    Enthusiastic fans and Mumbaikars were quick to flood the fast bowler with suggestions. Eventually, Cummins tweeted his shortlisted dishes, which included Vada Pav, Pav Bhaji and Misal Pav.

    Eventually, the KKR star zeroed in on the suggestion from veteran journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, who told Cummins to get hold of 'Sardar Pav Bhaji in Tardeo with extra butter'.

    The Australian was quick to oblige as he declared Sardesai's suggestion as the winner. And the Mumbai delicacy did not disappoint Cummins, who later shared a photo of a yummy plate of Pav Bhaji on Twitter.

    One user asked the KKR superstar for his feedback and Cummins did not disappoint his fan. The Australian responded, "Wow, I’ve been coming to India for 11 years how had I never tried it before!?! Delicious."

    Although Cummins has been travelling with the Kolkata squad, the fast-bowler has not been a regular feature in KKR's matches with Tim Southee playing ahead of the Aussie skipper.

    Cummins has just played four matches this season and managed to pick up four wickets. The KKR bowler has been expensive, having conceded 190 runs in just 15.5 overs, at an economy of 12.00, this year. 

    While the Australian has not enjoyed the best of seasons with the ball, he did make an excellent impression with the bat.

    Cummins slammed the joint-fastest IPL fifty against the Mumbai Indians. His half-century came off just 14 deliveries, a record he now shares alongside Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul.

