IPL 2022: MI star Bumrah's birthday wish to wife Sanjana melts GT captain Pandya's heart

Team India and Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has sent love-filled birthday wishes to his wife, Sanjana Ganesan, who turned 31 on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Bumrah posted a video of himself clicking Sanjana's photo, while his lady who is sporting a lovely orange dress poses for the camera. "Happy birthday to my lovely wife! You deserve the very best out of life because you are the very best thing that has ever happened to me ❤️," the bowler wrote in a post that saw fans send their love to the couple.

Birthday girl Sanjana too commented on Bumrah's post, stating, "All my best pictures are the ones with you in it ❤️" Among those who sent their love to the couple is Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The Gujarat captain posted a heart emoji, indicating that Bumrah's birthday wish for his beloved wife melted Pandya's heart.

Not just Pandya, but the Mumbai Indians team too wished Sanjana. In a post, the team wrote, "A very Happy Birthday to you, @sanjanaganesan 🎂 Have a great day ahead! 💙 #OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians."

In response, Sanjana Ganesan commented, "Thank you so much MI, all the best for today 💙💙💙". Bumrah got married to the popular sports TV presenter last year in a private ceremony in Goa on March 15.

Bumrah and Pandya, who are currently playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, will face each other when Mumbai Indians take on Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium.

Hardik Pandya's side is enjoying a dream debut and sit comfortably on top of the table with 16 points. Meanwhile, five-time champions MI are all but out of the championship as they struggle at the bottom of the table, having won only one out of the nine games played.

