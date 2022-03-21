Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's what Juhi Chawla feels about Aryan, Suhana and Jhanvi representing KKR

    Kolkata Knight Riders has been graced by three news faces, in the form of Aryan Khan, Suhana and Jhanvi Mehta. Meanwhile, Juhi Chawla comments on what they mean to the franchise.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here's what Juhi Chawla feels about Aryan Khan, Suhana and Jhanvi Mehta representing KKR Kolkata Knight Riders-ayh
    First Published Mar 21, 2022, 3:31 PM IST

    Former champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is gearing up for another actioned packed season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ahead of the season, during the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, three colourful faces, in the form of Aryan Khan, Suhana and Jhanvi Mehta, graced the KKR auction desk. While fans adored them, some even called them the franchise's future.

    For those unaware, Aryan and Suhana happen to be the son-daughter duo of Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan, as the latter happens to be the principal owner of KKR. On the other hand, Jhanvi is the daughter of renowned Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla, while her husband Jay Mehta happens to be a co-owner of the franchise. While Jahnavi coordinated with KKR CEO Venky Mysore to organise the bids during the auction, Aryan and Suhana were just the representatives.

    Speaking recently to The Indian Express on what the three new faces mean for KKR and if they are the franchise's future, Juhi stated, "Not just the future, they are the present of the team. It is amusing how there was a time when our kids would be at home, and we would be on the screen. Suddenly, it was the other way around because I was home watching my daughter on-screen. It was beautiful. God bless her, Aryan and Suhana. I wish them all the best."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Juhi Chawla (@iamjuhichawla)

    Earlier, after the auction, Juhi had taken to her social media handles to acknowledge the three. "Welcoming our KKR  players, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana & our bunch of young owners Aryan, Suhana and Jahnavi ..!!! Thank you, Venky and allllll our KKR staff 🌟🌟🌟🌟💜💜💜💜 .Super grateful 🙏🙏🙏 and Super happy 😇😇😇…!!🙏🙏#AryanKhan #SuhanaKhan #JahnaviMehta".

    As for KKR, it finished as the runner-up last season to four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK). It plays its opener against the same side in the repeat of the final from IPL 2021, on Saturday, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Shreyas Iyer will be the new skipper to lead KKR, taking over the reins from Eoin Morgan.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2022, 3:31 PM IST
