    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans players to celebrate 'Gujarat Day' on May 1

    May 1 is a holiday marking the International Labour Day. Meanwhile, it would also be Gujarat Day, as IPL franchise Gujarat Titans will celebrate the special occasion on Sunday.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT players to celebrate Gujarat Day on May 1-ayh
    Ahmedabad, First Published Apr 30, 2022, 3:52 PM IST

    Sunday (May 1) will mark the International Labour Day, which happens to be a holiday. However, it would also be a special day for the Indian state of Gujarat, which will be celebrating Gujarat Day to mark its 62 years of creation. To celebrate it uniquely, the players and support staff of the new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Gujarat Titans (GT), will participate in it.

    As for the same, the GT members will assemble in the team hotel to enjoy some delicious Gujarat cuisines. The celebrations would also include three games, contested between teams of GT skipper Hardik Pandya and Aghan all-rounder Rashid Khan. The event will be streamed live on Instagram for the fans and supporters to catch some glimpses of it.

    Speaking ahead of the occasion, GT COO Arvinder Singh stated, "Gujarat has been central to India's post-independence growth story. As a cricketing region, it has produced some distinguished players who have represented India at the highest level. We will celebrate Gujarat Day with great enthusiasm and pride."

    Meanwhile, Pandya reckoned, "Gujarat Day is a very special occasion, and I look forward to celebrating this with my teammates. Due to the current situation, we cannot play at our home ground, but by celebrating Gujarat Day, we want to feel closer to home. I wish everyone a very happy Gujarat Day."

    GT is in great form in IPL 2022. It is placed atop the points table, having played eight games and winning seven while virtually sealing its playoffs berth. Meanwhile, Pandya has been in fine form across departments. He has also done a terrific job as the skipper of the team.

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2022, 3:52 PM IST
