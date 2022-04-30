IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says MI batting coach Robin Singh

On Saturday, Mumbai Indians face off against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, Robin Singh has admitted that the side is hungry to win despite its terrible outing.

Record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) has not been in the best of forms in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). As it stays winless in eight matches and lurks at the bottom, it prepares to take on former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 44 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. Although its chances of making it to the playoffs are virtually over, MI batting coach Robin Singh has admitted that the side is still hungry to earn its maiden season win.

“It’s elementary. We have not performed as a team together. Looking at most of the games that we have played, we have done well in bits and pieces. It is one format where you need to be consistent throughout the game, whether you bat or bowl. It’s not about 20 overs, it’s the total 40-overs game, and that is something we have not stitched together. We are hoping to do that,” he said during the pre-match press conference on Friday.

Also, Robin asserted that MI was confident of finishing IPL 2022 on a high. “I think we know we’ve not done well. That’s a given. What we’re looking at is, trying to see how we can rectify the situation and probably finish on an excellent note,” he quoted.

While skipper Rohit Sharma seemed to be getting back to form in MI’s last game against new side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Robin stated, “As a batsman, you need to address what you think is important to you. I think he’s put in a lot of work. We’ve spent a lot of time with him, at the nets, at the ground, and I think, like Ishan Kishan, we have addressed what he needs to do. As an individual, as a batsman. And, as a senior batsman, he knows his responsibility. So, that is something he has put his hand up for, and I’m pretty sure he’ll come back very strongly.”