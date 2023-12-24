Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli gears up for Boxing Day Test; video of net practice session goes viral

    Indian cricket fans rejoice as Virat Kohli renews his training in the nets ahead of the much-anticipated Test series against South Africa. The star batsman's return follows initial speculations about an emergency exit. Dive into the social media buzz and discover the latest updates on Kohli's preparation for the upcoming Boxing Day Test at Centurion.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 24, 2023, 4:28 PM IST

    A video circulating on the social media platform 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) features 35-year-old Kohli practicing in the nets in preparation for the upcoming first test match on Tuesday. Virat Kohli has rejoined the squad and commenced training ahead of the first test match against South Africa at Centurion on December 26. The second and final game is scheduled for Capetown on January 3, 2024.

    Initially reported that Kohli had to leave South Africa due to an emergency, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources clarified that he was on a pre-planned trip to London and has now returned to South Africa.

    A video of the 35-year-old Kohli practicing in the nets ahead of the Boxing Day Test match on Tuesday is gaining traction on social media. Below are some of the trending tweets on the platform.

    As a pivotal member of the Indian batting lineup, Kohli was the leading run-scorer during the last WTC cycle, accumulating 932 runs from 30 innings for the national side. Additional tweets capturing moments from Kohli's practice session are gaining widespread attention.

    In 2023, Virat Kohli showcased impressive form, amassing 557 runs in seven test matches with an average of 55.70, including two centuries and a fifty. His highest score was 186.

    Boasting an excellent record against the red ball in South Africa, Kohli has scored two of his 29 Test centuries against the Proteas away from home. His noteworthy average of 51.35 in South Africa is surpassed only by his averages in Australia and at home in India. Overall, Kohli has accumulated 719 runs in seven Tests in South Africa, featuring two centuries and three fifties.

    In the last visit to South Africa, India faced a 2-1 series defeat during the last WTC cycle.

