    IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Can Virat Kohli-co seal historic series win or do Proteas bounce back?

    India scripted a historic win Centurion against South Africa to lead 1-0 in the three-Test Freedom Series. A win in Johannesburg will give India a historic series win. Here's the preview.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, probable, fantasy xi
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Johannesburg, First Published Jan 3, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    It was a worthy effort by India to win the Boxing Day Test in Centurion and take a 1-0 lead against South Africa in the three-Test Freedom Series 2021-22. From Monday, the second Test will be held at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, giving Virat Kohli and co a historic chance of scripting its first-ever series win. However, will it be easy against depleted South Africans, determined to bounce back? Here is the match preview.

    Current form
    India is coming off a series win against New Zealand. While having won the Centurion Test, it has the upper hand. As for SA, although it won the Test series in the West Indies 2-0, it has a whole new and different challenge against India. Therefore, Proteas will find it difficult to sustain against an unstoppable India.

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Wanderers Test - Virat Kohli eyes some extensive records

    Team strength & weaknesses, and players to watch out
    Considering the Indian side, it has a robust batting order that is undoubtedly its strength. However, its bowling attack is commendable and bold enough to rattle the South Africans in no time. Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are the ones who will grab eyeballs.

    As for the South Africans, their strength is with their batting too. However, it has also moved in with formidable bowling, with some young guns looking promising. Therefore, a similar contest is very likely on the cards. Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi will not make it easy for the Indians.

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Wanderers Test - Here's what Virat Kohli and co did on New Year's Day?

    Injury concerns and head-to-head
    None of the sides has any significant injury scares. However, Quinton de Kock retiring from Test cricket at a crucial juncture, things do not look suitable for Proteas. As for the head-on meetings, both have played on 40 occasions in the format, with things locked 15-15. In South Africa, there have been 21 face-offs, with the host having a lead of 10-4, while in Johannesburg, they have met on five instances, with the visitors leading 2-0.

    Weather and pitch report
    The Johannesburg weather prediction is uncertain, with scattered thunderstorms expected on all five days. However, the forecast could be proved wrong, as on Day 1 and Day 5 in Centurion. As for the pitch, it is likely to remain the same as Centurion, while the side winning the toss might look to bat first.

    India vs South Africa 2021-22 - Quinton de Kock shockingly quits Test cricket

    Probable XI
    IND:     KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Mohammad Siraj.
    SA: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Rahane, Elgar, Bavuma, Rahul (c) - Elgar and Rahul will give the perfect start because of their great form, while Rahul's brilliant run makes him the skipper. Meanwhile, Bavuma can consolidate at number three, while Rahane seems perfect in the middle-order.
    Wicketkeeper: Pant - With de Kock gone, Pant is the only logical sense here.
    All-rounder: Ashwin - He is the only lad who has contributed in all departments, especially with his spin.
    Bowlers: Shami (vc), Bumrah, Rabada, Ngidi, Jansen - In an all-out pace attack, all the five men have done brilliantly so far and will continue the trend, while Shami's lethal seam and ability to churn out wickets makes him the deputy captain.

    IND vs SA 2021-22 - Virat Kohli recognises Mohammed Shami among 'the best 3 seamers in the world currently'

    Match details
    Date and day: January 3-7, 2022 (Monday-Friday)
    Venue: Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
    Time: 1.30 AM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
