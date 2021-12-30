India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Proteas display grit; here are the talking points from Day 4

India has continued to pile pressure on South Africa on Day 4 of the Boxing Day Test for the Freedom Trophy. However, the Proteas are displaying some grit. Here are the talking points from Day 4.

It has been a dominating performance from India, as it sniffs win. On Wednesday (Day 4), it piled more pressure on South Africa, while it is just six wickets away from the opening win in this Boxing Day Test of the Freedom Series 2021-22 at the Centurion Park. However, with the Proteas showing some resilience, along with the rain forecast on Day 5, things are still unpredictable. Meanwhile, we analyse the talking points from Day 4.

Dean Elgar playing Captain's Knock to save SA

Elgar has displayed why South Africa can rely on him and why he is the side's leader. At a time when the Indian pacers are making the other South Africans stammer with their batting, Elgar has shown a composed, intelligent and bold approach to tackle the bowlers. Having scored his 18th Test half-century, he will look to ensure that the host draws the series on Day 5.

Did India throw away its second innings?

The Indians seemed to be in a bit of a hurry to get the run flow going. As a result, it could manage just 174. However, looking at the bigger picture, India executed a lead of 304. Plus, considering the rain predictability on Day 5, it was a smart move by the Indians to score runs in a flurry and declare the innings early to stand a chance to win the Test on Day 4 itself.

Marco Jansen has a bright career ahead

Protea pacer Jansen claimed four wickets along with fellow pacer Kagiso Rabada to end India's second innings early. Also, his dismissal plans were commendable, as he tried to frustrate the Indians by combining good-length and short-pitched deliveries that resulted in dot deliveries, forcing them to get frustrated and commit mistakes eventually. He has a long career ahead if he can keep up with his performance.

Virat Kohli needs to stop fiddling with wide moving deliveries

Kohli's another uneventful year came to an end, as he finished 2021 without an international century. He was dismissed for 18 in the second innings. However, the notable thing was his mode of dismissal happened to be similar to the first innings. His tendency to fiddle with the wide outside off deliveries, especially those moving away, is costing him his wicket. It's about time he learns to leave those deliveries, as it is becoming a common tactic of his dismissal by almost every team nowadays.