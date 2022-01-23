  • Facebook
    Vamika's first glimpse in Anushka Sharma's arms will melt your hearts; wins cheers from daddy Virat Kohli

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter, Vamika has turned a year old. Virushka were against revealing Vamika's face to the world. However, the broadcaster of the South Africa series has unveiled her first look.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22
    Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is renowned for his on-field cricketing abilities, while he is also famous for his personal life, being married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. The two have a daughter Vamika, who turned a year old this month. Although Virushka refrained from revealing her face to the word, we now have Vamika's first look, thanks to SuperSport.

    During the final One-Day International (ODI) between India and South Africa at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Sunday, Kohli scored his 63rd ODI half-century. Immediately following the same, the SuperSport camera panned at Anushka on the balcony of the hospitality box, where she was standing with Vamika in her arms, applauding Kohli's performance. Thus, this was the first time the world saw Vamika's truly adorable face.

    Also, Kohli mimicked the cradle while blowing a smile and a kiss towards Anushka and Vamika as he celebrated his 50. Instantly, after the broadcaster revealed the same, fans grabbed the screenshot of Vamika and shared it all across social media. Consequently, Vamikas' first look is now viral, while videos of the same have also started to do rounds. Meanwhile, here's how the netizens reacted to it.

    Match summary
    Winning the toss, India opted to field, as South Africa posted a challenging total of 287, thanks to Quinton de Kock's phenomenal 124. In reply, India was bundled out for 283, falling short by four runs, despite Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli's 61 and 65, respectively. At the same time, Deepak Chahar's late cameo of 54 went in vain, as India suffered a 0-3 whitewash.
    Brief scores: SA 287 in 49.5 overs (De Kock- 124, van der Dussen- 52; Krishna- 3/59) defeated IND 283 in 49.2 overs (Dhawan- 61, Kohli- 65; Chahar- 54; Ngidi- 3/58, Phehlukwayo- 3/40) by four runs.

