Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor: 7 actresses without makeup

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty, 49, is hard to recognize without makeup

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor, 44, is unrecognizable without makeup

Rani Mukherjee

Rani Mukerji, 46, is also hard to identify without makeup

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu, 46, is unrecognizable without makeup

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, 42, is not easily recognized without makeup

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan, 46, is hard to recognize with no makeup

Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel, 49, is unrecognizable without makeup

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone, 43, looks quite different without makeup

