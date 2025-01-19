'He just sent one-line text': KCA president breaks silence on Samson's absence from Vijay Hazare Trophy

Sanju Samson’s decision to opt out of Vijay Hazare Trophy has reportedly cost his place in the ODI series against England and Champions Trophy 2025 squad, which was announced during the press conference presided over by chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Team India captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday, January 18.

Kerala Cricket Association president Jayesh George has broken his silence on Sanju Samson’s absence from the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25. Samson didn’t turn up for his state team Kerala in the entirety of the 50-over tournament, which BCCI sought explanation from the batter for his unavailability.

As per the reports, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was upset with Sanju Samson for taking part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy despite the board making it mandatory for all the players to participate in domestic cricket in order to get selected in the national team. The decision came after India’s disastrous tour of Australia, where they failed to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy title for the first time in 10 years after the 1-3 series to Australia.

Sanju Samson’s decision to opt out of Vijay Hazare Trophy has reportedly cost his place in the ODI series against England and Champions Trophy 2025 squad, which was announced during the press conference presided over by chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Team India captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday, January 18. However, the 30-year-old was included in the 16-member squad as the first-choice wicketkeeper in the T20I leg of the white-ball series against England, given his participation in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Amid the debate on Samson’s exclusion from the Champions Trophy squad, KCA president Jayesh George broke his silence on the wicketkeeper-batter’s missing the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Speaking to MediaOne, George revealed that Sanju Samson just sent ‘one-line text’ on his non-availability for a 30-member preparatory camp.

“I am not sure if Samson missing the tournament was the reason he was excluded. The reason he was not added in the Vijay Hazare squad was because he sent a one-line text saying he would not be available for the 30-member preparatory camp.” KCA president said.

“We were all of the impression that he would be leading the team since he is our white-ball captain and had led in the SMAT season as well," he added.

George further said that Sanju Samson confirmed his availability for the Vijay Hazare Trophy after the Kerala squad was announced. He added that the batter was not included as he did not adhere to the KCA’s policy.

“So we went ahead and announced the squad and later he sent a message stating he is available for selection. Be it Sanju Samson or any other player, KCA has a policy in place that needs to be respected. We all know that Sanju does not need a camp to come into the squad, but is the Kerala team one that he can come and represent only when he feels like? How did Samson reach the Indian team, it was only through the KCA. That doesn’t mean you turn up only when you feel like for the Kerala team," he said.

Sanju Samson has been in incredible form over the last one year. In India’s last T20I series against South Africa, the right-handed batter scripted history by becoming the Indian batter to register two consecutive centuries in the format. In T20Is, Samson has scored 810 runs, including three centuries, at an average of 27.93 in 37 matches. While, he aggregated 510 runs, including a century and three fifties, at an average of 56.66 in 16 ODI matches.

