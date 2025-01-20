Entertainment

Shweta Tiwari to Gautam Gulati: 7 Richest Bigg Boss winners

Bigg Boss is a popular show with celebrities and common people winning. Discover the 6 richest winners who made their mark in the show’s history.

6. Rahul Roy (Bigg Boss 1 Winner)

Net Worth: Approximately ₹37 Crores

5. Dipika Kakar (Bigg Boss 12 Winner)

Net Worth: Approximately ₹40 Crores

4. Vindu Dara Singh (Bigg Boss 3 Winner)

Net Worth: Approximately ₹41 Crores

3. Gautam Gulati (Bigg Boss 8 Winner)

Net Worth: Approximately ₹45 Crores

2. Gauahar Khan (Bigg Boss 7 Winner)

Net Worth: Approximately ₹50 Crores

1. Shweta Tiwari (Bigg Boss 4 Winner)

Net Worth: Approximately ₹81 Crores

Note: All figures are based on an article published by Koimoi in 2024.

