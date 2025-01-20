Shweta Tiwari to Gautam Gulati: 7 Richest Bigg Boss winners

Entertainment
Bigg Boss is a popular show with celebrities and common people winning. Discover the 6 richest winners who made their mark in the show’s history.
Net Worth: Approximately ₹37 Crores
Net Worth: Approximately ₹40 Crores
Net Worth: Approximately ₹41 Crores
Net Worth: Approximately ₹45 Crores
Net Worth: Approximately ₹50 Crores
Net Worth: Approximately ₹81 Crores
Note: All figures are based on an article published by Koimoi in 2024.
Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor: 7 actresses without makeup
Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan makes THIS big announcement at finale
Bigg Boss Tamil Winners names from season 1 to 8; know prize details
Bigg Boss 18 Finale: Celebrity favorites and winner predictions