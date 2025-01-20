Sports

Cricketer Mohammad Siraj's luxurious 13 crore home- Inside photos

Siraj Dropped from Indian Team

The exclusion of Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj from the ICC Champions Trophy squad surprised many, leading to widespread discussion.

Siraj's Impressive Wicket Haul

Mohammed Siraj boasts the highest ODI wicket count since 2022, with an impressive 71 wickets.

Siraj's Personal Life in Focus

Beyond cricket, Mohammed Siraj's personal life, including his substantial earnings, frequently attracts attention.

Siraj's Luxurious Hyderabad Home

The fast bowler's opulent home is located in his hometown of Hyderabad, specifically in the Film City's Jubilee Hills area.

Siraj's Home: A 13 Crore Residence

Siraj's luxurious home, constructed in 2023, is estimated to be worth around 13 crore rupees.

A Dedicated Trophy Wall

DSP Siraj has a dedicated wall in his dream home to display his earned trophies.

Siraj's Income Sources

The fast bowler's primary income sources include BCCI contracts, IPL salary, match fees, and brand endorsements.

