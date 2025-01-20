Cricketer Mohammad Siraj's luxurious 13 crore home- Inside photos

Sports
The exclusion of Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj from the ICC Champions Trophy squad surprised many, leading to widespread discussion.
Mohammed Siraj boasts the highest ODI wicket count since 2022, with an impressive 71 wickets.
Beyond cricket, Mohammed Siraj's personal life, including his substantial earnings, frequently attracts attention.
The fast bowler's opulent home is located in his hometown of Hyderabad, specifically in the Film City's Jubilee Hills area.
Siraj's luxurious home, constructed in 2023, is estimated to be worth around 13 crore rupees.
DSP Siraj has a dedicated wall in his dream home to display his earned trophies.
The fast bowler's primary income sources include BCCI contracts, IPL salary, match fees, and brand endorsements.
