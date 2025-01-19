BB 18 Grand Finale: Sher Khul Gaye Performance by Vivian, Karan and Avinash Set Stage on Fire!

The Bigg Boss 18 grand finale featured an electrifying dance performance to the hit track 'Sher Khul Gaye' from Fighter. Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Chum and Eisha Singh along with some special guests delivered an unforgettable routine, showcasing their chemistry and dance prowess. With its high-energy beats and captivating choreography, the song became the perfect choice to end the season on a high note, leaving viewers in awe.