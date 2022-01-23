  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SA 2021-22, 3rd ODI: Proteas pull off a thriller by 4 runs for 3-0 clean sweep, netizens left delighted

    India and South Africa were engaged in a thrilling final ODI on Sunday. The Proteas pulled off a four-run win, registering a 3-0 clean sweep over the Men in Blues. Here's how the netizens reacted.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22, 3rd ODI Proteas pull off a thriller by 4 runs for 3-0 clean sweep, netizens left delighted-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Cape Town, First Published Jan 23, 2022, 11:01 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    It could not have been a better end to the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series between India and South Africa. The final ODI at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Sunday saw a competitive performance by both teams. However, the Men in Blue fell short by four runs, as the Proteas registered a 3-0 clean sweep, while the netizens were delightfully entertained.

    Winning the toss, Indian skipper KL Rahul opted to field and made four changes to the playing XI. South Africa was off to a somewhat shaky start before wicketkeeper-opener Quinton de Kock played a defying knock of 124. Struggling at 70/3, he and Rassie van der Dussen (52) put a 144-run partnership for the fourth wicket to put SA's innings on track.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22, 3rd ODI - De Kock's 17th century puts Proteas on top after shaky start, netizens applaud

    After both departed by 218/5, David Miller (39) and Dwayne Pretorious (20) added bits and pieces to help the South Africans post 287. The Indians utilised six bowlers, with pacer Prasidh Kirshna claiming a three-for and was the most economical of all. Meanwhile, the Indian chase was off to a rocky start, losing Rahul (9) early, at 18/1 in the fifth over.

    However, Rahul's opening partner Shikhar Dhawan (61) and Virat Kohli (65) put on a 108-run stand for the second wicket to cancel out the cold start to the chase. By 156/4, both had departed, while Shreyas Iyer (26) and Suryakumar Yadav (39) somewhat did their part before Deepak Chahar played a brave knock of 54. He fell at 278/8, leaving India's fate hanging in the balance.

    ALSO READ: ICC Awards 2021 - Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan named T20I Cricketer of the Year, netizens applaud

    The final two tail-ending wickets could hardly contribute much, with six needed off the final six. Yuzvendra Chahal (2) was the last wicket to fall, as Proteas got the job done by four wickets, inflicting a 3-0 whitewash. The hosts put in six bowlers, with pacers Lungi Ngidi and Andile Phehlukwayo claiming three each.

    As for some records scripted in this match:

    • It is SA's narrowest win in terms of runs in ODIs against India.
    • It is the fifth time India has got whitewashed in a three-plus match ODI series.
    • KL Rahul is the first Indian skipper to lose the opening three ODIs in charge.
    • It is the fourth ODI with the most runs (570) and 20 wickets.
    Last Updated Jan 23, 2022, 11:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    David Warner girls perform Allu Arjun Pooja Hegde Pushpa song Saami Saami Allu Arjun reacts watch drb

    David Warner’s girls perform Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde’s Pushpa song 'Saami Saami'; Allu Arjun reacts (watch)

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22, 3rd ODI: Quinton de Kock's 17th century puts Proteas on top after shaky start, netizens applaud-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, 3rd ODI: De Kock's 17th century puts Proteas on top after shaky start, netizens applaud

    ICC Awards 2021: Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan named T20I Cricketer of the Year, netizens applaud-ayh

    ICC Awards 2021: Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan named T20I Cricketer of the Year, netizens applaud

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22, 3rd ODI: KL Rahul wins toss and opts to bowl; makes 4 changes in playing XI-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, 3rd ODI: KL Rahul wins toss and opts to bowl; makes 4 changes in playing XI

    ICC U19 World Cup 2022: India scripts record 326-run win over Uganda, netizens left stunned-ayh

    ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: India scripts record 326-run win over Uganda, netizens left stunned

    Recent Stories

    Delhi records 9197 new COVID cases Mumbai logs 2550 both cities witness a dip gcw

    Delhi records 9,197 new COVID cases, Mumbai logs 2,550; both cities witness a dip

    David Warner girls perform Allu Arjun Pooja Hegde Pushpa song Saami Saami Allu Arjun reacts watch drb

    David Warner’s girls perform Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde’s Pushpa song 'Saami Saami'; Allu Arjun reacts (watch)

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22 After Manchester United's last-gasp win over West Ham, Ralf Rangnick points out a vital area for improvement-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: After United's last-gasp win over West Ham, Ralf Rangnick points out a vital area for improvement

    Hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose unveiled by PM Modi at India Gate gcw

    Hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose unveiled by PM Modi at India Gate

    Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2021: Comoros in trouble after losing both goalkeepers due to COVID-ayh

    AFCON 2021: Comoros in trouble after losing both goalkeepers due to COVID

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs NEUFC: NorthEast United must hit the target - Khalid Jamil on Chennaiyin FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United must hit the target - Khalid Jamil on Chennaiyin FC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United: NEUFC win will give us more confidence for the following games - CFC's Bozidar Bandovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NEUFC win will give us more confidence for the following games - CFC's Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: Covid-19 affects your health and performance, increases risk of injuries - ATKMBs Juan Ferrando on OFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Covid-19 affects your health and performance, increases risk of injuries - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 68): Chennaiyin FC secures 3rd spot with 2-1 win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 68): Chennaiyin FC secures 3rd spot with 2-1 win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    Explained Why are experts concerned about Omicron?

    Explained: Why are experts concerned about Omicron?

    Video Icon