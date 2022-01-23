IND vs SA 2021-22, 3rd ODI: Proteas pull off a thriller by 4 runs for 3-0 clean sweep, netizens left delighted

India and South Africa were engaged in a thrilling final ODI on Sunday. The Proteas pulled off a four-run win, registering a 3-0 clean sweep over the Men in Blues. Here's how the netizens reacted.

It could not have been a better end to the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series between India and South Africa. The final ODI at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Sunday saw a competitive performance by both teams. However, the Men in Blue fell short by four runs, as the Proteas registered a 3-0 clean sweep, while the netizens were delightfully entertained.

Winning the toss, Indian skipper KL Rahul opted to field and made four changes to the playing XI. South Africa was off to a somewhat shaky start before wicketkeeper-opener Quinton de Kock played a defying knock of 124. Struggling at 70/3, he and Rassie van der Dussen (52) put a 144-run partnership for the fourth wicket to put SA's innings on track.

ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22, 3rd ODI - De Kock's 17th century puts Proteas on top after shaky start, netizens applaud

After both departed by 218/5, David Miller (39) and Dwayne Pretorious (20) added bits and pieces to help the South Africans post 287. The Indians utilised six bowlers, with pacer Prasidh Kirshna claiming a three-for and was the most economical of all. Meanwhile, the Indian chase was off to a rocky start, losing Rahul (9) early, at 18/1 in the fifth over.

However, Rahul's opening partner Shikhar Dhawan (61) and Virat Kohli (65) put on a 108-run stand for the second wicket to cancel out the cold start to the chase. By 156/4, both had departed, while Shreyas Iyer (26) and Suryakumar Yadav (39) somewhat did their part before Deepak Chahar played a brave knock of 54. He fell at 278/8, leaving India's fate hanging in the balance.

ALSO READ: ICC Awards 2021 - Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan named T20I Cricketer of the Year, netizens applaud

The final two tail-ending wickets could hardly contribute much, with six needed off the final six. Yuzvendra Chahal (2) was the last wicket to fall, as Proteas got the job done by four wickets, inflicting a 3-0 whitewash. The hosts put in six bowlers, with pacers Lungi Ngidi and Andile Phehlukwayo claiming three each.

As for some records scripted in this match: