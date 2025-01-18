India's Champions Trophy 2025 squad announcement: Selectors pick injured Bumrah, Gill named as vice-captain

The squad announcement for the Champions Trophy 2025 was delayed by a week due to uncertainty over Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav's participation in the tournament because of respective injuries.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee has announced the squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 and the ODIs series against England on Saturday, January 18.

The squad announcement for the marquee event was delayed by a week due to uncertainty over Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav's participation in the tournament because of respective injuries. However, the BCCI finally put an end to waiting for the much-awaited squad announcement for the 50-over ICC tournament. The squad was officially revealed during the press conference by chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

In the 15-member squad, it is confirmed that there is no change in the captaincy as Rohit Sharma will lead the team in the Champions Trophy 2025. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has been picked despite he is currently recovering from a back injury, which he sustained during the first innings of the Sydney Test this month.

There were reports that the ace pacer was advised best rest for his 'back swelling' but the 31-year-old denied the reports, stating it as 'fake news'. Bumrah is expected to report at BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for rehabilitation and recovery in order to remain fit in time for the marquee event. He is unlikely to play two ODIs against England and thus, Harshit Rana has been included in the ODI squad against England as Bumrah’s replacement.

The big development from the squad announcement is that opener Shubman Gill has been appointed vice-captain of the 15-member side. The Punjab batter will be deputy to India skipper Rohit Sharma in the Champions Trophy 2025. The middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is back in the Indian team for the ODI series against England and Champions Trophy after a year. Iyer had a brilliant outing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, amassing 325 runs, including two centuries, at an outstanding average of 325 in five matches for Mumbai.

Mohammed Shami has been picked in both the squads. The right-arm pacer is set to make his return to international cricket after a year after he was picked for the T20I leg of the white-ball series against England. Another big development is that Mohammed Siraj has not been included in the 16-member squad and instead, the selectors decided to pick Arshdeep Singh for the Champions Trophy and the ODI series against England.

Rishabh Pant picked as a first-choice wicketkeeper, preferred ahead of Sanju Samson who did not play for Kerala in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His decision to opt out of India’s premier 50-over domestic tournament seemed to have lost his place in both squads. The all-rounders Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel too have been added to the 15-member for the ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy 2025. Washington Sundar is the fourth all-rounder in the squad. Yashasvi Jasiwal found his spot in the squad as a backup opener despite he is yet to make his ODI debut.

The Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9. India have been clubbed alongside Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand in Group A. The Men in Blue will begin their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20, followed by a match against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23. India will play their final group stage match against New Zealand on March 2. Team India will play all their matches at Dubai International Stadium.

India Champions Trophy squad

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep, Jasprit Bumrah*Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja.

