Kerala's new disaster warning system KaWaCHaM to launch with siren trials on January 21

The Kerala government is inaugurating a new warning system, KaWaCHaM, designed to alert the public about natural disasters.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Warnings Crisis and Hazard Management System (Disaster Risk Warning System) will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on January 21. The launch of the "KaWaCHaM" warning sirens will take place on Tuesday at 5 PM. The system, developed with the support of the National Disaster Management Authority and the World Bank, was prepared by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

KaWaCHaM has been developed as part of the National Cyclone Mitigation Plan. The system includes a network of 126 siren-strobe light units, 93 emergency operation centers connected via VPN, decision support software, and a large data center. This comprehensive system will be handed over to the state on January 21.

To disseminate severe disaster warnings received from central nodal departments to the public, the SDMA uses social media, location-based SMS, and other communication channels. Additionally, a network of sirens and strobe lights has been installed. These will broadcast severe disaster warnings from state and district Emergency Operations Centers to the public through alert messages and siren signals. On the opening day, January 21, after 5 p.m., sirens will be tested in various areas, and the SDMA has assured that the public should not panic during these trials.

As per the current notifications, sirens will be sounded at various institutions and schools in Ernakulam district. The "KaWaCHaM" warning system has been installed at the following locations: Pallippuram Cyclone Center, Thuruthippuram Grama Panchayat Office, Paliam Govt. HSS, Govt. JBS Kunnukara, Govt. MIUPS Veliyathunadu, Govt. HS West Kadungallur, Govt. Boys HSS Aluva, Govt. Higher Secondary School Sivankunnu, Muvattupuzha, Govt. Higher Secondary School Mudikkal, Govt. Guest House Ernakulam, and DEOC Ernakulam Collectorate.

Sirens have been installed at eight locations in Malappuram district: G.H.S.S. Palappetti, G.H.S.S. Thrikkavu, G.M.L.P.S. Koottayi North, G.U.P.S. Purathoor Padinjarekara, G.M.U.P.S. Paravanna, G.F.L.P.S. Parappanangadi, G.M.V.H.S.S. Nilambur, and G.V.H.S. Keezhparambu.

The warning system will also be inaugurated at six locations in the Thrissur district, including Azheekode, Kadappuram village offices, Nattika Government Fisheries Higher Secondary School, Maanalur Government ITA, Government Model Higher Secondary School (V.H.S.S, Chalakudy), and Kaipamangalam Government Fisheries Vocational Higher Secondary School. Sirens have been installed at these locations.

