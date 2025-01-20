Lifestyle

Penguin Awareness Day 2025: 7 cool facts about THESE aquatic birds

Penguin Awareness Day honors these charming, flightless birds. From icy Antarctica to warm islands, penguins thrive in unique ways. Here are 7 cool facts about them

Image credits: Getty

Penguins 'fly' underwater

Though flightless, penguins are superb swimmers, 'flying' underwater at speeds up to 15 mph using powerful flippers

Image credits: Pixabay

They’re expert divers

Emperor penguins can dive over 1,800 feet deep and hold their breath for more than 20 minutes, adapting to extreme underwater conditions

Image credits: Pexels

Penguins

Penguins waddle and slide on their bellies, creating an endearing and joyful spectacle as they navigate their icy habitats and interact with fellow penguins.

Image credits: Pexels

Penguins have waterproof feathers

Their tightly packed feathers and oil-producing glands keep them warm and dry, even in icy waters or harsh winds

Image credits: Pixabay

They’re social birds

Penguins live in large colonies, sometimes numbering in the thousands, for safety, warmth, and teamwork in parenting

Image credits: Getty

Males incubate eggs.

In species like emperors, males cradle eggs on their feet under a brood pouch, fasting for weeks while mothers hunt

Image credits: Pixabay

Penguins are monogamous

Most penguins mate for life, returning annually to the same partner and nesting site to raise their chicks

Image credits: Getty

They adapt to diverse climates

While associated with Antarctica, penguins also inhabit temperate zones, like the Galápagos Islands near the equator

Image credits: Pixabay

Who is VIRAL ‘Mahakumbh Ki Monalisa’? Meet Indore's garland seller

Smriti Mandhana's favorite cars: A peek into her collection

PHOTOS: Dipika Kakar's Salwar Suit Designs for Stylish Indian Women

PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut's stunning suit and kurti styles inspires fans