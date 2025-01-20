Penguin Awareness Day 2025: 7 cool facts about THESE aquatic birds

Lifestyle
Penguin Awareness Day honors these charming, flightless birds. From icy Antarctica to warm islands, penguins thrive in unique ways. Here are 7 cool facts about them
Though flightless, penguins are superb swimmers, 'flying' underwater at speeds up to 15 mph using powerful flippers
Emperor penguins can dive over 1,800 feet deep and hold their breath for more than 20 minutes, adapting to extreme underwater conditions
Penguins waddle and slide on their bellies, creating an endearing and joyful spectacle as they navigate their icy habitats and interact with fellow penguins.
Their tightly packed feathers and oil-producing glands keep them warm and dry, even in icy waters or harsh winds
Penguins live in large colonies, sometimes numbering in the thousands, for safety, warmth, and teamwork in parenting
In species like emperors, males cradle eggs on their feet under a brood pouch, fasting for weeks while mothers hunt
Most penguins mate for life, returning annually to the same partner and nesting site to raise their chicks
While associated with Antarctica, penguins also inhabit temperate zones, like the Galápagos Islands near the equator
