Will Bumrah play in Champions Trophy 2025? Chief selector Agarkar provides BIG update on pacer's back injury

 Despite the certainty looming over Jasprit Bumrah’s participation in the Champions Trophy 2025, the ace pacer has been included in the 15-member squad for the 50-over tournament.

First Published Jan 18, 2025, 4:44 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 18, 2025, 4:44 PM IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar has provided an update on Jasprit Bumrah’s back injury during the squad announcement for the Champions Trophy 2025 and ODI series against England at the board’s headquarters in Mumbai on Saturday, January 18. 

The squad was announced during the press conference presided over by chief selector Agarkar and Team India captain Rohit Sharma. Despite the certainty looming over Jasprit Bumrah’s participation in the Champions Trophy 2025, the ace pacer has been included in the 15-member squad for the 50-over tournament. However, the 31-year-old is unlikely to play the ODI series against England as Harshit Rana has been picked as his replacement. 

Ajit Agarkar answered the queries whether Jasprit Bumrah will remain fit in time ahead of the marquee event. Speaking at the press conference, the chief selector stated that the board is awaiting his status on the Indian pacer’s fitness, adding that he was asked to offload for five weeks. 

“We are waiting on Bumrah's fitness and Harshit Rana will be part of England ODIs. Bumrah will not be able to be ready for two ODIs vs England, we are waiting for his status," Agarkar said at the press conference. 

"Bumrah was asked to offload for five weeks, BCCI will put something out from the medical team. Hopefully he is okay after the first week of February." he added. 

Jasprit Bumrah sustained a back injury during the first innings of the Sydney Test and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Bumrah didn’t bowl in the second innings, which proved costly as they lost the 1-3 series against Australia. Bumrah was an outstanding bowler in the five-match Test series against Australia, claiming record-breaking 32 wickets, including three-wicket hauls, at an outstanding average of 13.06 and an economy rate of 2.76 in nine innings.  

Bumrah was reportedly advised bed rest due to back swelling. However, the pacer denied the reports, stating it as ‘fake news’. Jasprit Bumrah is expected to report at BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) for rehabilitation and recovery. The BCCI is expected to confirm his participation in the Champions Trophy depending on his recovery progress. The deadline to make changes in the squad is February 12, a week before the commencement of the marquee event. 

Champions Trophy squad:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep, Jasprit Bumrah Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja.

