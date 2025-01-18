‘He has exceptional ODI record’: Fans left shocked as Siraj excluded from India’s Champions Trophy 2025 squad

One of the big developments from the squad announcement for the Champions Trophy 2024 is the exclusion of pacer Mohammed Siraj.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar officially revealed the India squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 and the ODI series against England during the press conference at the board’s headquarters in Mumbai on Saturday, January 18.

One of the big developments from the announcement of the squad is the exclusion of Mohammed Siraj. Siraj was not picked either in Champions Trophy or in the ODI leg of the whiteball series against the touring England team. With the return of Mohammed Shami in the Indian ODI squad after a year, the Hyderabad-born pacer found himself out of contention for the marquee event.

Mohammed Siraj was also not picked for the T20I series against England, the squad for which was announced last week. With Siraj being excluded from the white-ball series against England and the Champions Trophy 2025, it raises questions about his future in the white-ball cricket. However, the fans expressed their disappointment over the selection committee’s decision to drop Mohammed Siraj from the Champions Trophy.

Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), the fans questioned the BCCI selectors for not including Mohammed Siraj in the Champions Trophy 2025 despite having a great ODI record. Others stated that his exclusion was unfair, given how he performed in the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup last year.

Here’s how fans reacted to Mohammed Siraj’s exclusion from the Champions Trophy squad

Mohammed Siraj has a great ODI record ever since making his debut for India in the format in 2019, scalping 71 wickets, including a fifer and two four-wicket hauls, at an average of 24.04 in 44 matches. Ever since Mohammed Shami was sidelined for a year due to ankle injury, Siraj was pace partner for Jasprit Bumrah. Siraj has the third-highest number of wickets among the Indian pacers ever since making his debut in 2019.

Mohammed Siraj was completely off-colour in India’s Test series defeat against Australia, claiming 20 wickets at an average of 31.15 in 10 innings. He was unable to complement Jasprit Bumrah in the Test series.

Why was Mohammed Siraj excluded?

Explaining the reason behind the exclusion of Mohammed Siraj from India’s squad for Champions Trophy 2025, India captain Rohit Sharma stated that the pacer lacked effectiveness with the new ball and at the backend. He added that if Bumrah misses out from the Champions Trophy 2025, the team management wanted the left-arm pacer to step up.

“We are not sure about Bumrah, whether he’s going to play or not. So, we wanted to pick a squad where we have options of both - somebody to bowl with the new ball and at the back end.” Rohit said at the press conference.

“Obviously, with Bumrah missing, or not sure, we wanted Arshdeep to come and play that role of bowling at the back end. Shami, we saw what he did with the new ball and that is where we feel Siraj’s effectiveness comes down a little bit if he’s not going to take the new ball.” he added.

India have been clubbed alongside Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand in Group A. The Men in Blue will begin their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20, followed by a match against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23. India will play their final group stage match against New Zealand on March 2. Team India will play all their matches at Dubai International Stadium.

