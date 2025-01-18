‘He has exceptional ODI record’: Fans left shocked as Siraj excluded from India’s Champions Trophy 2025 squad

One of the big developments from the squad announcement for the Champions Trophy 2024 is the exclusion of pacer Mohammed Siraj. 

He has exceptional ODI record: Fans left shocked as Siraj excluded from Indias Champions Trophy 2025 squad
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 18, 2025, 5:45 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 18, 2025, 5:45 PM IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar officially revealed the India squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 and the ODI series against England during the press conference at the board’s headquarters in Mumbai on Saturday, January 18. 

One of the big developments from the announcement of the squad is the exclusion of Mohammed Siraj. Siraj was not picked either in Champions Trophy or in the ODI leg of the whiteball series against the touring England team. With the return of Mohammed Shami in the Indian ODI squad after a year, the Hyderabad-born pacer found himself out of contention for the marquee event. 

Also read: India's Champions Trophy 2025 squad announcement: Selectors pick injured Bumrah, Gill named as vice-captain

Mohammed Siraj was also not picked for the T20I series against England, the squad for which was announced last week. With Siraj being excluded from the white-ball series against England and the Champions Trophy 2025, it raises questions about his future in the white-ball cricket. However, the fans expressed their disappointment over the selection committee’s decision to drop Mohammed Siraj from the Champions Trophy. 

Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), the fans questioned the BCCI selectors for not including Mohammed Siraj in the Champions Trophy 2025 despite having a great ODI record. Others stated that his exclusion was unfair, given how he performed in the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup last year. 

Here’s how fans reacted to Mohammed Siraj’s exclusion from the Champions Trophy squad 

Mohammed Siraj has a great ODI record ever since making his debut for India in the format in 2019, scalping 71 wickets, including a fifer and two four-wicket hauls, at an average of 24.04 in 44 matches. Ever since Mohammed Shami was sidelined for a year due to ankle injury, Siraj was pace partner for Jasprit Bumrah. Siraj has the third-highest number of wickets among the Indian pacers ever since making his debut in 2019. 
Mohammed Siraj was completely off-colour in India’s Test series defeat against Australia, claiming 20 wickets at an average of 31.15 in 10 innings. He was unable to complement Jasprit Bumrah in the Test series. 

Why was Mohammed Siraj excluded? 

Explaining the reason behind the exclusion of Mohammed Siraj from India’s squad for Champions Trophy 2025, India captain Rohit Sharma stated that the pacer lacked effectiveness with the new ball and at the backend. He added that if Bumrah misses out from the Champions Trophy 2025, the team management wanted the left-arm pacer to step up. 

“We are not sure about Bumrah, whether he’s going to play or not. So, we wanted to pick a squad where we have options of both - somebody to bowl with the new ball and at the back end.” Rohit said at the press conference. 

“Obviously, with Bumrah missing, or not sure, we wanted Arshdeep to come and play that role of bowling at the back end. Shami, we saw what he did with the new ball and that is where we feel Siraj’s effectiveness comes down a little bit if he’s not going to take the new ball.” he added. 

Also read: Will Bumrah play in Champions Trophy 2025? Chief selector Agarkar provides BIG update on pacer's back injury

India have been clubbed alongside Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand in Group A. The Men in Blue will begin their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20, followed by a match against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23. India will play their final group stage match against New Zealand on March 2. Team India will play all their matches at Dubai International Stadium. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Will Bumrah play in Champions Trophy 2025? Chief selector Agarkar provides BIG update on pacers back injury hrd

Will Bumrah play in Champions Trophy 2025? Chief selector Agarkar provides BIG update on pacer's back injury

Indias Champions Trophy 2025 squad announcement Selectors pick injured Bumrah, Gill named as vice-captain

India's Champions Trophy 2025 squad announcement: Selectors pick injured Bumrah, Gill named as vice-captain

Injury concern for KL Rahul? India batter ruled out of Ranji Trophy due to niggles on elbow hrd

Injury concern for KL Rahul? India batter ruled out of Ranji Trophy due to niggles on elbow

Champions Trophy 2025: When astrologer predicted Gambhir will win at least one ICC trophy as India's coach hrd

Champions Trophy 2025: When astrologer predicted Gambhir will win at least one ICC trophy as India's coach

Sanju Samson's Champions Trophy hopes dashed? BCCI said to be upset over batter's Vijay Hazare Trophy absence hrd

Sanju Samson's Champions Trophy hopes dashed? BCCI said to be upset over batter's Vijay Hazare Trophy absence

Recent Stories

Know in details about equipments, regiments that Indian Army showcases on Republic Day parade 2025 vkp

Know in details about equipments, regiments that Indian Army showcases on Republic Day parade 2025

Shubman Gill net worth: India star batters career earnings, endorsements, cars, and more

Shubman Gill net worth: India star batter’s career earnings, endorsements, cars, and more

Belagavi police uncover shocking supari killings, arrest six in connection to 3 murders vkp

Belagavi police uncover shocking supari killings, arrest six in connection to 3 murders

Meet the 7-foot tall 'muscular baba' from Russia who steals spotlight at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 vkp

Meet the 7-foot tall 'muscular baba' from Russia who steals spotlight at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

'Suchir was valued member, heartbroken': ChatGPT owner OpenAI issues first statement on whistleblower's death shk

'Suchir was valued member, heartbroken': ChatGPT owner OpenAI issues first statement on whistleblower’s death

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as South Africa Men's Team Defeats England 38-58

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as South Africa Men's Team Defeats England 38-58

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Nepal Men's Team Propels to Semis Defeating Bangladesh

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Nepal Men's Team Propels to Semis Defeating Bangladesh

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Indian Men's Team March Into Semis With Win Over Sri Lanka

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Indian Men's Team March Into Semis With Win Over Sri Lanka

Video Icon
Fires Rage in Patagonia, Argentina; Hundreds Evacuated | WATCH

Fires Rage in Patagonia, Argentina; Hundreds Evacuated | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as South Africa's Women's Team Leaps Into Semis Defeating Kenya

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as South Africa's Women's Team Leaps Into Semis Defeating Kenya

Video Icon