IND vs SA 2021-22, 3rd ODI: De Kock's temperament to Indian middle-order woes - Analysing the talking points

India has failed to win a single ODI in South Africa on this tour. It lost the final ODI by four runs. Meanwhile, we have analysed the top talking points from this game.

It has ended on a sour note for India, as it succumbed to a mere four-run loss to South Africa in the final One-Day Internationals (ODI) at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Sunday. As a result, the visitors have suffered a 0-3 whitewash while managing to win just a match on tour. As the Men in Blue return home with a heavy heart, we analyse the talking points from this match.

Quinton de Kock is a free man after Test retirement

De Kock shocked the world after announcing his pre-mature retirement from Test cricket. However, it seems like it has turned out to be a boon for him and South Africa as well. He has finished as the highest run-scorer in the series, while the thing most notable about him is that he is playing and scoring freely. Besides, it is evident that he enjoys playing the format and is tension-free.

Rassie van der Dussen - The new Mr Dependable for Proteas

Van der Dussen is continuing to impress with every passing game. The middle-order batter has been involved in some crucial stands, giving stability to the order and making his side strong. He somewhat reminds of Hashim Amla and Jacques Kallis, who used to do the same in the top-order, and the Proteas must be lucky to have someone of their calibre back in the side.

Indin top-order continues to impress

The Indian top-order has not failed to impress in this tour. Although skipper KL Rahul has not got the runs, senior opener Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli have scored some runs to give India the right start. Nonetheless, given that the middle-order is presently unstable, they need to bat more responsibly and for a longer time.

Indian middle-order fails to strike the cord

On the other hand, the Indian middle-order has wholly failed to impress this tour. Although it possesses star power that gives a glimpse of going perfect, they fall to loose deliveries prematurely. In contrast, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is good with his form, but his decision to go for rash shots out of nowhere has cost the team dearly.