Allu Arjun and Koratala Siva to reunite for new project post-Pushpa 2? Here's what we know

Allu Arjun and Koratala Siva were previously slated to collaborate on a film, which was later canceled. However, plans are reportedly underway for a new film with a captivating backdrop.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 20, 2025, 9:03 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 9:03 AM IST

Allu Arjun is still enjoying the success of Pushpa 2, which is aiming for a 2000 crore collection. An additional 20 minutes of footage was recently added.

article_image2

Allu Arjun

With Pushpa 2's run concluding, the question of Allu Arjun's next film arises. It's rumored to be a mythological film with Trivikram Srinivas under Harika & Hassine Creations.

article_image3

Allu Arjun has several directors on his list, including Nelson Dilipkumar, Atlee, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Rumors of a collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali also surfaced after a meeting.

article_image4

The previously announced film with Allu Arjun and Koratala Siva was canceled. Koratala Siva reportedly narrated a new UP-based action thriller script to Allu Arjun, influenced by Pushpa 2's success.

article_image5

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun reportedly liked the script and asked for a complete bound script. The news is circulating on social media, but its veracity remains uncertain. Koratala Siva is currently working on Devara 2.

