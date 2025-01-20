Allu Arjun and Koratala Siva to reunite for new project post-Pushpa 2? Here's what we know

Allu Arjun and Koratala Siva were previously slated to collaborate on a film, which was later canceled. However, plans are reportedly underway for a new film with a captivating backdrop.

Allu Arjun is still enjoying the success of Pushpa 2, which is aiming for a 2000 crore collection. An additional 20 minutes of footage was recently added.

Allu Arjun

With Pushpa 2's run concluding, the question of Allu Arjun's next film arises. It's rumored to be a mythological film with Trivikram Srinivas under Harika & Hassine Creations.

Allu Arjun has several directors on his list, including Nelson Dilipkumar, Atlee, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Rumors of a collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali also surfaced after a meeting.

The previously announced film with Allu Arjun and Koratala Siva was canceled. Koratala Siva reportedly narrated a new UP-based action thriller script to Allu Arjun, influenced by Pushpa 2's success.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun reportedly liked the script and asked for a complete bound script. The news is circulating on social media, but its veracity remains uncertain. Koratala Siva is currently working on Devara 2.

Latest Videos