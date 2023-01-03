IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill debut; Sri Lanka opts to chase

IND vs SL 2022-23: India is taking on Sri Lanka in the opening Mumbai T20I on Tuesday. The visitors have won the toss and opted to field, while the hosts have handed the debut cap to Shivam Mavi and Shubman Gill.

Team India is getting the new year 2023 rolling with a three-contest Twenty20 International (T20I) series against neighbour Sri Lanka, while the opening match is being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. The visitors have won the coin toss and opted to bowl, citing the dew conditions, while chasing teams have had the maximum advantage at this venue. Meanwhile, the hosts have handed the debut cap to youngsters Shivam Mavi and Shubman Gill. At the same time, both men happen to be playing for the same Indian Premier League (IPL) side Gujarat Titans (GT), which is currently the reigning champion, having won the title last season on its debut.

After winning the toss, Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka said, "Going to bowl first. The dew factor will be there later. We were doing well in T20Is except for the World Cup. We are following the routines. We got the same batting line-up we had previously. Bowlers will be changed."

ALSO READ: RISHABH PANT CAR ACCIDENT: 'HOPEFULLY, HE'LL RECOVER SOON AND BE BACK ON THE PATH' - SOURAV GANGULY

Meanwhile, Pandya gauged, "Excited [to be leading India in T20Is full-time]. Always been excited to play for the country, but leading now makes it more special. I am excited to see how this new bunch of guys express themselves. We were going to bat first. Yes, this is a chasing ground, but we want to put ourselves in more complex situations, generally in the bilaterals. For anyone who comes here, we will ensure we'll give them confidence. Two debutants today - Gill and Mavi. Arshdeep [Singh] was not available."

Playing XI

IND: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal.

SL: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka.