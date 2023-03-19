IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Mitchell Starc's 5-for shoots out India for 117; social media concerned

IND vs AUS 2022-23: India had a tough outing with the bat in the second Visakhapatnam ODI, as Australia bowled it out for 117, its third ODI lowest against the side, while the Indian performance left social media concerned.

It was a not-so-fruitful outing from Team India, as it was skittled for 117 in the second One-Day International (ODI) against Australia, thanks to some fierce seam bowling by Mitchell Starc, who captured a five-for. It happens to the Men in Blue's third-lowest ODI total against the Kangaroos, while the latter look set to draw level in the series, whereas the social media has been left concerned by the Indian performance.

Australia opted to field after winning the toss, given the rain forecast in patches throughout the day. Also, the pitch stayed under the cover for the last couple of days, with the city receiving quite some rainfall due to the prevailing low-pressure turf in the Bay of Bengal near Tamil Nadu.

With some lateral seam movement expected on the pitch due to the prevailing moisture, it rightfully troubled India, which lost half of its side within the PowerPlay (PP) with 49 runs on the board. While the incoming batters tried hard, Starc's blazing form made it hard for them to get a partnership rolling, as the side was dismissed for 116 by the 26th over.

Former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli was the top scorer for 31, while only four Indian batters entered the double figures. The 29-run stand for the second wicket between skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma (13) and Kohli was the best of the hosts' innings. Besides Starc's five-for, fellow pacer Nathan Ellis was considerably economical.

As for the records scripted in the innings, it was Starc's ninth five-wicket-haul in the ODIs and is the third most in the format after Waqar Younis (13) and Muttiah Muralitharan (10). Also, it is the fourth-lowest ODI total for India at home.