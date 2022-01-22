  • Facebook
    In Pictures: MS Dhoni flourishes mustard crop at his Ranchi farmhouse

    MS Dhoni is retired from international cricket. He is involved in farming at his Ranchi farmhouse. Recently, he has been growing mustard at his farm.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Ranchi, First Published Jan 22, 2022, 3:26 PM IST
    Legendary former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is one of the best in the world in the sport of cricket. Having served India for long enough, he enjoys the retired life. As for his retirement, he has been heavily into farming at his seven-acre Ranchi farmhouse. Recently, he has been involved in mustard cropping, as the latest photos reveal.

    A Dhoni fan recently took to his Twitter handle to share the latest photos from Dhoni’s crop farming inside his Ranchi farmhouse. In the pictures, while he is seen posing with Dhoni on his farm, the mustard flourishes all around. It can be asserted that Dhoni is putting his farmhouse into good use.

    Last year, Dhoni had taken to his Instagram handle to share a video of him growing strawberries on his farm. He was also seen tasting one of his strawberries. “If I keep going to the farm, there won’t be any strawberry left for the market,” he had captioned the video. Later, it was also reported that some strawberries and vegetables grown in Dhoni’s farmhouse were exported to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through Jharkhand’s Agricultural Department.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781)

    Dhoni might be retired from international cricket, but he continues to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL), leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In IPL 2021, he led the side to its fourth IPL title win. He has been retained by CSK for IPL 2022, while he has expressed his desire to play his final game at CSK’s home ground of the MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) Stadium in Chennai.

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2022, 3:28 PM IST
