Virat Kohli thanks MS Dhoni as he steps down as Test skipper, Twitter explodes

Virat Kohli has decided to step down as the skipper of the Indian Test cricket team. He has thanked MS Dhoni for believing in him. Twitter exploded following his announcement.

It was another shocking moment from Virat Kohli, as he decided to step down as the skipper of the Indian Test team. It came just a day after India lost the Test series in South Africa. Notably, Kohli thanked legendary former Indian skipper, MS Dhoni, for entrusting him with the leadership duties in 2014. Meanwhile, the netizens exploded on Twitter.

With this announcement, Kohli has eventually quit captaincy duties in all forms of cricket. It all started last year when he had decided to step down for the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) after India poor outing in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Before that, he quit the same for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL).

RCB took to its social media handles to laud Kohli’s efforts as the skipper in the longest format. “You’ve been an inspiration and a leader par excellence. Thank you for taking Indian cricket forward like only you could have. 🙌🏻 Your brand of cricket, even in Tests, will be an example for the future to follow. 💪🏻 Thank you for the memories, King! You’ll always be our Captain Kohli. 🤩”

As for the One-Day Internations (ODIs), Kohli was forced to step down from the role that saw some drama with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). While president Sourav Ganguly had stated that he never wanted Kohli to quit captaincy, the latter clarified that he was abruptly informed of the decision about ODIs with no prior discussions. Meanwhile, many have suggested that his decision to step down from the T20Is role might have led to this mess.

Nevertheless, it brings an end to Kohli's glorious chapter in Test cricket as the skipper. Under his captaincy, India scripted history twice in Australia, winning the Test series and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on two successive occasions. As far as his Test captaincy numbers are concerned, he has led the side in 68 Tests, winning 40 and losing 16, along with the win percentage of 58.82%. He happens to be the most successful Indian Test skipper to date.