ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Unveiling Groups, Super 8 Stage and more

Following the conclusion of the ODI World Cup 2023, cricket enthusiasts can anticipate another thrilling ICC event in June 2024—the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. With an innovative format, the tournament will welcome 20 teams to compete on the global stage. The Africa Qualifier, concluding recently, witnessed Namibia and Uganda securing their spots for the upcoming T20 World Cup, finalizing the roster for the competition co-hosted by the West Indies and the USA.

Delving into the specifics of the T20 World Cup 2024 format, Sporting News presents a comprehensive breakdown:

The top eight teams from the T20 World Cup 2022—England, Pakistan, India, New Zealand, South Africa, Australia, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands—earned automatic qualification. Host nations, the West Indies and the USA, join them. Afghanistan and Bangladesh secured spots as the next best-ranked unqualified teams as of November 14, 2022. Additionally, eight more teams—Scotland, Ireland, Papua New Guinea, Nepal, Oman, Canada, Namibia, and Uganda—secured entries through regional qualifiers.

Format of T20 World Cup 2024:

The 20 qualified teams will be distributed across four groups, with each group comprising five teams. A round-robin format will see teams facing each other once, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super 8 stage.

Super 8 Stage in the 2024 T20 World Cup:

During the Super 8 stage, the eight qualifying teams will be split into two groups of four each. Engaging in a round-robin series, each team will play against the others in their group. The top two teams from both Super 8 groups will proceed to the semi-finals, ultimately determining the finalists for the T20 World Cup 2024.

