AB de Villiers identifies IPL selection by RCB as a pivotal life changing moment

AB de Villiers, former South African skipper and iconic player for Royal Challengers Bangalore, delves into the transformative impact of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on his life and career.

Former South African captain and player for Royal Challengers Bangalore, AB de Villiers, shared insights about how the Indian Premier League transformed his life, his stint with the franchise, his relationship with Virat Kohli, the journey to becoming Mr. 360, and more in a podcast series released by the team's digital platform.

Ab de Villiers stated he would likely be known for similar feats - thriving under pressure, turning the tide in games, and relishing the role of a game-changer. His childhood ambition was always centered around delivering special performances on the big stage, imprinting the idea of making a significant impact in crucial moments.

Reflecting on his IPL journey, de Villiers acknowledged his initial years with Delhi Daredevils before becoming synonymous with Royal Challengers Bangalore. Despite the eventual shift, he expressed contentment with his time at Delhi and cherished the friendships forged during those three years. Notable personalities like Glen McGrath and Daniel Vettori left a lasting impact on him. While acknowledging the ups and downs in team dynamics and management at Delhi, de Villiers emphasised the invaluable connections and experiences he gained, indicating he wouldn't alter those formative years for anything.

In response to questions about the IPL auction and being picked up by Delhi Daredevils, de Villiers expressed satisfaction with the choice, emphasising the joy of forming strong bonds with fellow players and staff. Despite the eventual move to RCB, he appreciates the unique journey and connections established during his early IPL years.

Also Read: Ashwin recalls Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli being in tears after World Cup 2023 final loss against Australia